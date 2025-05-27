Lest we forget: Marking Memorial Day in a small, rural cemetery

Photo by David Welton

Danny McTighe serves a cake from Payless.

Photo by David Welton

Bob Alexander rang the bell 90 times.

Photo by David Welton

Katherine Graef, retired colonel with the U.S. Army, gave the memorial address. She said the best way to honor veterans is to lead a good life in memory of their sacrifice.

Photo by David Welton

An audience observes a moment of silence during the ceremony.

Photo by David Welton

A Boy Scout holds the folded flag during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the cemetery in Clinton.

Photo by David Welton

Boy Scouts raise the flag during the ceremony at the Clinton cemetery.

Photo by David Welton

From left, Boy Scouts in the ceremony are Wyatt Walsh (in the beanie), Jonah Macarro, Carter Kalb (leading the ceremony), Parker Hammons (saluting), and Jasper Ohlin.

