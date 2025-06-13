Last Trust hosts final bike ride with pie

Registration is underway. Don’t miss out on this epic last ride.

Gear Up for an island adventure with a side of pie.

Join the Whidbey Camano Land Trust as the nonprofit hosts the 10th annual, and final, Sea, Trees & Pie Bike Ride, according to a press release. Buckle your chin strap and embark on a cycling journey through breathtaking scenery, topped off with a delicious pie.

Registration is underway. Don’t miss out on this epic last ride.

Taking place on Saturday, July 12, this is a non-competitive event for riders of all ages and abilities. Plus, enjoy a whole pie at the end of your ride. Those interested in participating must register by July 3 to reserve your pie.

This is a one-day event with two route locations to choose from: Crockett Lake/Ebey’s Reserve on Central Whidbey and Maxwelton Valley/Glendale Beach on South Whidbey.

At the Central Whidbey location, riders may choose from 5, 10 or 20-mile loop routes through beautiful Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve. The 5-mile loop has fairly-level terrain and is designed for both beginning and young bike riders. The start and finish line for all routes is at the Fort Casey State Park birding platform across from Crockett Lake. A Discover Pass is required to park there.

The South Whidbey location is perfect for those who crave adrenaline and is designed for experienced riders only. Stretching approximately 22 miles, this route guarantees a truly heart-pounding adventure, equipped with challenging hills and narrow roadways. The start and end of this ride is at the Cascadia Meadows at The Little Brown Church on the corner of Maxwelton Road and French Road.

The Sea, Trees & Pie Bike Ride event is a great opportunity to observe dozens of properties permanently protected by the Land Trust. Enjoy close-up views of nature preserves and agricultural lands, including old-growth forests, working farms and important birding areas.

As you cycle, soak in the natural beauty of Whidbey Island while supporting the Land Trust’s conservation work. The cost is $30 for a single rider and $45 for families. Children 16 and under are free. All riders must wear helmets. After you register, you’ll receive an email with more details and information.

Learn more and register at wclt.org/get-involved/bikeride.

By partnering with willing landowners and the broader community, the Whidbey Camano Land Trust works to protect and expand healthy and connected natural areas, public parks and family farms.