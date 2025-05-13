Langley Historical Museum opens with new exhibits

The Langley Historical Museum will reopen on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 312 Second Street in Langley. After opening day, it will be open Friday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A new Coast Salish (sduhubš) Snohomish Gallery presents an intimate and immersive experience showcasing artifacts from the Museum collections and a recently donated collection of William Shelton artifacts, a noted carver and Snohomish cultural leader. The exhibit tells stories chronologically and features handmade items by descendants who are reviving the cultural traditions of their ancestors.

Additional new exhibits include a brief study of the significance of portraiture featuring a historic painting of William Shelton and a look at the recently revealed Log Cabin on Langley Road, featuring artifacts excavated at the site.

Exhibit planning has been coordinated with the Island County Historical Society to link and expand educational opportunities and destination visitor experiences. Community volunteers, cultural advisors, Snohomish descendants, craftspeople, donors, and a core team of advisors have generously given their time and funding to hone exhibit practices, complete infrastructure improvements, and present new history.

Advising historian, Kyle Walker, whose research was a catalyst for the Coast Salish (sduhubš) Snohomish Gallery, local artist, Melissa Koch, designer of the Gallery’s signs, and Diane Monroe, the Langley Museum Manager, will be available Saturday, May 17, for questions and to expand the visitor experience.

(Photo provided by Langley Historical Museum) This woven cedar hat was handmade by Carly Mathews (qʷuʔqʷuʔšuliəʔ) and the braided wool cape with copper embellishments was handmade by Pamela Seamonster (čəlalakəm).