Langley church hosts Pride talk

Langley United Methodist Church is joining this year’s Pride Month activities by offering a talk and conversation on Sunday afternoon June 22 that focuses on “A Family’s Journey,” according to a press release.

Longtime advocates and allies Kathy and Robert Reim from Skagit County will lead the conversation at 3 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 301 Anthes Street, Langley. Kathy Reim has served at the national level with PFLAG (Parents, Families of Lesbians and Gays) and is on the board of the Pride Foundation. The Reims live with their daughter and her wife and also participate in the Mama Bears organization.

In this conversation, they will share a bit about their journey to understanding, point to skills, insights and sources of strength. They will also listen to and gather the wisdom in the room. The talk is presented free of charge and simple refreshments will be available.

Pastor John Tucker is at Langley United Methodist Church. The website is langleyumc.org.