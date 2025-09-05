Kiwanis Club fundraiser to set sail

Fundraisers this lush are few and far between.

Dinner, drinks and views of Deception Pass Bridge back-dropped by a blazing orange sky — fundraisers this lush are few and far between.

Through ticket sales, the Kiwanis Club of Oak Harbor is raising money to further its work with the community’s youth with a Sunset Dinner Cruise on Sept. 13. Only 150 tickets are available at $135 apiece for what Joshua and Geneva Blackmer, the event’s coordinators, called the club’s “largest” fundraiser each year.

According to the Blackmers, the cruise will take its “usual route,” departing Anacortes at 5:30 p.m., then gliding through the La Conner slough and ideally reaching Deception Pass Bridge as the sun sets. The cruise will skirt Fidalgo Island before returning to the dock.

Gere-A-Deli, out of Anacortes, will cater dinner and desserts, per a press release.

As far as onboard entertainment goes, the Blackmers said there will be music and socializing, and Island Adventures, a whale watching group, will “point out items of interest.” Once the cruise leaves Deception Pass, guests can also participate in a raffle; tickets can be purchased on the boat.

Proceeds raised by the event will aid several programs, including those which reward students’ perseverance and gift books to first graders, according to the release. Funds will also help fund Key Club and the Kiwanis Club’s various scholarships.

Tickets can be purchased at buytickets.at/oakharborkiwanisclub/1718072.