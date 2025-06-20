Kids can scavenge at Tilth market

South Whidbey Tilth Farmers Market will have a scavenger hunt for kids on Sunday, June 29.

Children who complete the form with the listed clues will earn a $4 South Whidbey Tilth “local bux” to purchase any fresh fruit or vegetable they wish.

Here’s how it works: pick up a scavenger hunt form at the welcome table at the market entrance; go through the market and find all the items on the list; write what it is when you find it; present your form at the welcome table and collect your $4 local bux reward; and start shopping for fresh fruits, veggies and herbs at the market.

Adults are welcome to help the little ones. Kids Scavenger Hunt Days will be also held on the last Sunday of each month, which is July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28.

The South Whidbey Tilth Farmers Market is held on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Oct. 19. The market is located at the corner of Highway 525 and Thompson Road on South Whidbey.

The market features music and events as well as vendors with locally grown produce, art and much more. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 22, a “Children’s Garden at the Market” special event is planned with Meagan from Whidbey Forest Friends. She will teach kids to create a bee painting while learning about pollinators.

For more information email market@southwhidbeytilth.org.