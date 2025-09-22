Kids can earn ‘bux’ at South Whidbey Tilth scavenger hunt

Kids will get the chance to scavenge at a farmers market next week.

On Sunday, Sept. 28, South Whidbey Tilth Farmers Market will have a scavenger hunt for children. Children who complete the scavenger form with the listed clues will earn a $4 South Whidbey Tilth “local bux” voucher to purchase any fresh fruit or vegetable they wish.

Here’s how it works: pick up a Scavenger Hunt form at the welcome table at the market entrance; go through the market and find all the items on the list; write what it is when you find it; present your form at the welcome table; and collect your $4 local bux reward and start shopping for fresh fruits, veggies and herbs at the market.

Adults are welcome to help the little ones. While you are at the market, explore the children’s garden planted around the playhouse. Enjoy harmonic tunes of Those Guys performing live on the stage.

The South Whidbey Tilth Farmers Market is located on Highway 525. It is a family-friendly place on a meadow with picnic tables, live music, educational, children’s activities and plenty of farmers and other vendors. The market is held Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 19.

For more information email market@southwhidbeytilth.org.