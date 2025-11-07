Island musicians come together to fight hunger

Whidbey Rising will begin at 2 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Coupeville High School Performing Arts Center.

Dozens of musicians and performers from across Whidbey Island are coming together for a benefit concert to feed the island community.

Whidbey Rising will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Coupeville High School Performing Arts Center. The event is organized by musician Barbara Dunn and sponsored by a diverse array of community groups.

More than a dozen local singers and musical groups will share their talents in order to raise money to combat food insecurity in light of cuts to SNAP and unpaid federal workers.

“As we follow the news, many of us are looking for a way to help our neighbors,” said Dunn. “Together we hope to entertain and inspire the community while raising money to ensure everyone on the island can put food on the table.”

Money raised will go to the Whidbey Food Resilience Fund, administered by the Whidbey Community Foundation. It will be shared across the island through rapid, equitable grants to food banks, meal programs and other community-based organizations, ensuring that Whidbey residents have reliable access to nutritious food during the holiday season and beyond.

Groups helping to organize the event include Indivisible Whidbey, SOS Whidbey and League of Women Voters Whidbey Island.

“Coming off the massive No Kings Rally, there’s an eagerness to take action,” said Joy Lyon of the League of Women Voters. “The music at the rally inspired the community concert as a way to support our neighbors when SNAP cuts became a reality. It’s going to be fun and energizing as we all come together for a great cause.”

The concert features a record-breaking number of Whidbey musical voices, including Barbara Dunn, Open Circle Singers, Rural Characters, Beck Diamond, Alejandro Frederickson, Julie Pigott, Kevin Fristad, Beverly Graham, Ed Fisher, Judy Lunn, Lisa Toomey, Dia Walker, Tom Walker and other guests.

Entry to the concert is first come, first served with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are “pay what you will” with concert-goers encouraged to give generously to support food security on Whidbey Island.

Those who can’t attend the concert can still contribute to the island-wide Food Resilience Fund at Whidbey Community Foundation.

More information can be found at indivisiblewhidbey.org/whidbeyrising.