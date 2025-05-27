Island County Prepares: Building resilience through disaster preparedness

In the first step of a process that will affect how people within Island County’s neighborhoods relate to one another, Department of Emergency Management Deputy Director Eric Brooks is holding a free online event focused on disaster resilience, according to a press release from the county.

Island County Prepares will start at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 29 on Microsoft Teams.

“Island County Prepares is readying our community to withstand natural disasters by fostering a collaboration among individuals, organizations, and local government, enhancing the resilience of our island community through mutual aid,” said Brooks. “This is a must-attend virtual event for members of the community, volunteers and local leaders.”

The main speaker for the Island County Prepares virtual event is Scott James, the founder of Bainbridge Prepares and author of the book, “Prepared Neighborhoods: Creating Resilience One Street at a Time.” He was recently asked by FEMA to present his book at its national training symposium.

The spark plug behind the profound changes that occurred in neighborhoods on Bainbridge Island, James was named one of Businessweek’s “America’s Most Promising Social Entrepreneurs” and Forbes Magazine profiled him as a “Game Changer.” Scott was also awarded a “Governor’s Award of Excellence in Service” by the Washington state for his nonprofit community preparedness work.

Bainbridge Prepares has won several prestige awards including the national emergency management volunteer organization of the year award by the International Association of Emergency Managers in 2022. James will present a fascinating picture of how Bainbridge Prepares was developed, enabling neighborhoods and communities working together to be resilient and able to withstand and recover from crisis, whether natural or manmade.

Brooks will follow James’s presentation and explain his vision of what these changes will bring to Whidbey and Camano islands, and the resources needed to accomplish it.

A link to the presentation is available online at islandcountywa.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=2564.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Island County Deputy Director of Emergency Management Eric Brooks at 360-240-5572 or email DEM@islandcountywa.gov.