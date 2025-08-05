Island County Community Day celebrates inclusivity

Join in on Island County Community Day festivities at Oak Harbor’s Windjammer Park for family-friendly games, activities, food, music and inclusivity.

The fun event is from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Hosted by Sherwood, an employment service supporting neurodivergent individuals, the event promises an afternoon of family-friendly games, activities, food and music — all with a focus on building a more inclusive community.

The purpose of the event, Sherwood Development and Partnership Associate Brooke Burdick said, is to bring awareness about those with developmental disabilities.

Special guest speakers include state Rep. Dave Paul and Coordinator Susan Armstrong from Exceptional Academy, who will speak on the importance of inclusive communities. Additionally, Parks and Recreation Director Brian Smith will highlight plans for a new inclusive playground at Windjammer Park.

Attendees can enjoy local eats from Stoneham Pizza, Wandering Asian Food Truck and Whidbey Ice.

The event will host 10 to 12 nonprofits that are aligned with Sherwood’s mission to provide employment for those with developmental disabilities, Burdick said.

Community members of all abilities are encouraged to visit vendor booths, including the Island County Developmental Disabilities Program, Island County Public Health, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Exceptional Families and more. Good Cheer Food Bank will also be on-site collecting food donations.

The event will include a variety of kid-friendly activities, such as a photo opportunities with a gravity car provided by the Rotary Club of North Whidbey Sunrise and a “paint and create” area hosted by the Coupeville Lions Club, featuring drawing pads, slime and building activities.

“I’m excited that the response from Oak Harbor has been so outstanding,” Burdick said. “It’s a real good community collaboration.”

Paul said he appreciates the response he has received from the developmental disability community to make Whidbey a better, more inclusive place.

“That feedback helps not only folks inside their community but folks outside,” he said.

It’s not just people with disabilities, but also seniors who benefit from inclusive policies, like gaining accessible transportation, Paul said. He believes the importance of speaking about inclusivity at the Community Day event is best described by the phrase, “nothing about us, without us.”

“We want folks to be able to have meaningful and fulfilling lives on Whidbey Island, and just celebrate every member of our community,” Paul said.

Keep up to date on Sherwood’s upcoming events on its website. For inquiries, call Burdick at 360-631-4931.

Photo provided People play lawn games at the Lake Stevens Community Day event last week.

Photo provided A community member admires a fire truck at the previous community day.