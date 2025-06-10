Immersive play coming to Whidbey this summer

Coming to a campfire on Whidbey Island this summer, Dacha Theatre presents Simon Henriques and Skylar Fox’s “The Grown-Ups,” a critically acclaimed immersive play directed by Nick O’Leary, according to a press release.

Originally devised by Brooklyn-based experimental theater company Nightdrive and named one of the Top 10 NYC Theater Productions of 2021 by TimeOut New York, “The Grown-Ups” is a perfect fit for local immersive experts Dacha. With timely questions about how to be a leader in moments of crisis, the show will particularly resonate as we navigate the 2025 political turmoil.

The show runs June 28 to Aug. 3 in the Puget Sound region, with a show planned for Whidbey Island on July 13 at the South Whidbey Community Park near Langley.

Following a group of camp counselors trying to mold the leaders of tomorrow when tomorrow is looking bleaker and bleaker, “The Grown-Ups” explores the traditions that change us, what it takes for us to change them and how to change yourself when you’re hopelessly, tragically not prepared for this.

Welcome to Camp Indigo Woods. (The alumni aren’t thrilled about the name change, but it’s really way more inclusive this way!) The campers are all finally asleep, and the lake is getting quiet. Crack a cold one, make a s’more, tell a scary story. Figure out what you’re going to have to do in the morning to keep camp fun and safe without letting the kids find out about … well, you’ve seen the news.

According to The New York Times, “‘The Grown-Ups’ is part satire, part scary story. … Doing theater this intimate is like doing close-up magic.”

Dacha’s production invites you around the campfire for camp legends, quick wits and some uncomfortably timely questions about what doing the right thing really means. Fans of sharp-tongued comedy with a point of view like “The Good Place” or “Superstore” will love “The Grown-Ups.” Touring parks and backyards in the Puget Sound area, choose between real-fire and theatrical-fire options and bring a blanket or camp chair.

“The Grown-Ups” opens June 28 in Mukilteo, and runs through Aug. 3 at intimate park venues and secret pop-up locations around the Puget Sound. Tickets are available on a sliding scale, with tiered pricing ranging from $25 to $50 and a pay-what-you-can option available for all performances. Tickets are available online at dachatheatre.com/grownups.

Dacha Theatre is known in the Seattle area for devised, immersive and playful shows and accessibly priced tickets available at every performance, as well as its popular “Dice” series, in which the cast memorizes an entire script and rolls the dice each performance to discover who will play each role. Dacha was the Gregory Awards 2024 People’s Choice Organization of the Year.