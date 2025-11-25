Holiday spirit comes alive on Whidbey

Here is a list of all the ways to celebrate Christmas.

When it comes to celebrating holidays, Whidbey Island doesn’t mess around. And the Christmas holiday season in the most eventful of them all.

“We just love the holidays for one thing and everybody down here does. Christmas is such a cool, family-oriented, warm holiday,” said Cheryl Grehan, the executive director at Oak Harbor Main Street.

Christmas is a great opportunity for people to shop local and help boost the local economy, she added.

Don’t be a Grinch — here is a list of all the ways to celebrate Christmas.

Oak Harbor

Whidbey’s most populated city is outdoing itself this holiday season. The downtown is decorated with toy soldiers. Vote for your favorite online at oakharbormainstreet.org between Nov. 24 and Dec 19.

Historic downtown Oak Harbor is celebrating Plaid Friday on Nov. 28. As an alternative to Black Friday, it is designed to promote both local and independently owned businesses the day after Thanksgiving. Wear plaid when buying those holiday gifts at participating downtown Oak Harbor businesses to get discounts and specials.

Get into the holiday spirit while supporting downtown businesses by earning a Green Ticket for every $20 spent at participating merchants until Dec. 19. Each ticket enters you for a chance to win cash prizes for up to $1,500. The drawing will be 4 p.m. on Dec 21.

Celebrate the Home for the Holidays event on Dec. 6 with a little Oak Harbor magic. There will be live music inside Harborside Village Mall featuring different artists from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Additionally, kids and adults can soothe their sweet tooth cravings with free cocoa and cookies at The Collective from 3-4:30 p.m. The Oak Harbor High School choir soloists will be at Buskers Corner at 4 p.m. Don’t miss the Santa Parade on Pioneer Way from Ely to Midway at 4:30 p.m. There will be a tree lighting at the corner of Dock and Pioneer after the parade. Following the tree lighting, more Christmas carols will be performed by the Oak Harbor Choir and Whidbey Community Chorus. Santa will be available for visits after the tree lighting until 7 p.m. at The Collective.

Get in the holiday spirit by donating to the annual Garry the Sasquatch and Santa Food Drive for the North Whidbey Help House from noon until 2 p.m on Dec. 6. Garry and Santa will be collecting donations near the Mermaid statue on Pioneer Way at Dock Street.

Coupeville

The Red Ticket event has officially started in Coupeville. Every $20 purchase in participating Coupeville businesses gets you one red ticket. Bring your tickets to the Island County Museum at 1 p.m. on Dec 21 for the drawing for winners. There are over $2,000 in cash prizes.

Don’t miss the annual Greening of Coupeville Parade on Dec. 6. The parade will travel from 1st and North Main, through Front Street and Alexander to the library. Be sure to welcome Santa to town and the many decorated community floats decorated with holiday lights and more. There will be a Christmas tree lighting following the parade. The Shifty Sailors will perform carols and classic holiday music at Cooks Corner Park.

Watch the lighted Christmas boat parade from the Coupeville Wharf on Dec. 6. The boats departing from the Oak Harbor Marina will arrive in Coupeville around 5:15 pm. Sign up to participate in the parade at coupevillechamber.com.

Join in on Coupeville’s first Christmas Corral from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Rain Shadow Nursery and Hardware. There will be free Santa photos, animals, crafts, games, treats from Whidbey Provisions and more. Enjoy Christmas story time with the Kingfisher Bookstore, festive music, a Giving Tree hosted by Living Hope Coupeville Foursquare Church, an ugly sweater contest, a food donation station and more surprises for kids and adults alike.

Enjoy a “Very Merry Whidbey Christmas” with the Saratoga Orchestra at Coupeville High School on Dec. 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Light up you holiday with a free visit to the Admiralty Head Lighthouse at Fort Casey State Park. There will be opportunities to take pictures with Santa, listen to live music and join in on kid’s activities. The gift shop will also be open.

South Whidbey

Shop the Whidbey Art Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 28-29 at Freeland Hall. Paintings, pottery, laser engraving, wood turning, jewelry, body care, photography, stained glass, basketry and more will be on display.

Celebrate Country Christmas at the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 28-30 and Dec. 5-7. On those same dates, there will be a Holiday Craft Market at Cultus Bay Gardens from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Lighting of Langley will take place from 3-5 p.m. at Langley Park on Nov. 29.

Throughout the rest of November and the month of December, a pop-up holiday shop at 225 Anthes Avenue in Langley is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and sells wares made by local women, members of the BIPOC community and queer artists. Find ceramics, jewelry, jams, chocolate, herbal bodycare and more.

There will be many holiday markets to buy seasonal gifts and cute finds. Visit the Bayview Hall Holiday Market from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 29 and Dec. 13 and 20. There will be another Holiday Market at Coffee at Dawn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 30. Check out the Greenbank Farm Holiday Markets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21. Shop at the Langley Holiday Market at the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 6-7.

Catch Santa and his sleigh driving by the Bayview fire station from 5:30-8 p.m. on Dec. 4-5 and 4:30-8 p.m. on Dec. 6. Come see the colorful lights, meet firefighters and bring an unwrapped toy to give to Toys for Tots or non-perishable food for Good Cheer Food Bank.

There will be a Healing Circles Lantern Walk at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 starting at 534 Camano Avenue.

On Dec. 6, the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds, Langley Chamber of Commerce, Whidbey Island Fair and City of Langley are hosting the annual Holly Jolly Parade and Holiday Market. The Holly Jolly Parade starts at 11 a.m. in downtown Langley. The streets will be filled with floats, local groups and musicians. Following the parade, head to the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds and Events Center, where the free Langley Holiday Market will be in full swing. There will be a chance to meet Elsa and Anna, Santa Claus, the Grinch and Krampus.

Watch Christmas-themed performances at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. The classic Nutcracker show by the Whidbey Island Dance Theatre will have performances on Dec. 11-21, with 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. shows. Enjoy Mark O’Connor’s “An Appalachian Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Shop at the Clinton Hall Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 6-7, at Highway 525 and Humphrey Road.