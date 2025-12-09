Holiday mischief mixes with joy on Whidbey

Photo by David Welton
Lady Klinkerbell Krampus, Whidbey Island’s very old Krampus, walked along with Saint Nick, a long-legged elf and many other creative characters during the Holly Jolly Parade in Langley Saturday. While Lady Klinkerbell Krampus may look scary, she’s part of a Northern European tradition that celebrates whimsy and the mischievous side of the holidays, according to the Whidbey Island Fair website. The Langley parade was one of several community events held on Saturday to welcome the Christmas season.