Holiday mischief mixes with joy on Whidbey

Langley, Coupeville and Oak Harbor all rang in the season

Photo by David Welton

Lady Klinkerbell Krampus, Whidbey Island’s very old Krampus, walked along with Saint Nick, a long-legged elf and many other creative characters during the Holly Jolly Parade in Langley Saturday. While Lady Klinkerbell Krampus may look scary, she’s part of a Northern European tradition that celebrates whimsy and the mischievous side of the holidays, according to the Whidbey Island Fair website. The Langley parade was one of several community events held on Saturday to welcome the Christmas season.

Photo provided by Oak Harbor Main Street Santa and Garry the Sasquatch greet star-struck kids at the Oak Harbor Christmas Tree lighting on Dec. 6.

Photo provided by Oak Harbor Main Street Santa poses in front of the Oak Harbor Christmas tree, excited to bring Christmas cheer to the island.

Photo provided by Oak Harbor Main Street Santa poses with Garry the Sasquatch at the Christmas tree lighting in Oak Harbor.

Photo by Marina Blatt The crowd is full of happy children and adults alike, enjoying each other’s company at the Coupeville parade on Dec. 6.

Photo by Marina Blatt A toddler holds on tight to his prized possesions: candy passed out at the Coupeville parade.

Photo by Marina Blatt Mrs. Claus hands out candy to eager kids at the Coupeville parade on Dec. 6.