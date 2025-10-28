Haunted British humor takes the stage

Whidbey Playhouse in Oak Harbor is bringing spirited laughs to the stage with the classic haunted British comedy, “Blithe Spirit,” beginning on Halloween.

The play tells the story of a medium accidentally summoning a man’s late first wife, who returns to haunt him and his new spouse. Naturally, chaos ensues. The second wife’s irritation, the husband’s torn feeling and the first wife’s possessiveness fuel the show’s witty humor and makes for an entertaining, albeit lengthy, three-act play. Originally written by Noël Coward in 1941, “Blithe Spirit” has remained a staple of comedic theater thanks to its clever dialogue and supernatural mischief.

“This sparkling comedy of manners explores love, marriage and the afterlife with Coward’s signature wit, proving that some relationships are so complicated they transcend death itself — and that sometimes the most dangerous rivals are the ones nobody else can see,” the Playhouse website states.

Director Dave Frazer said he’d heard of Coward’s plays before, but after reading a bit of the script, he knew he had to be the one to bring it to the Playhouse. From all the works he’s directed, this is the most “hysterical” of them all, he attested. As a comedy director, Frazer noted there is something unique about British humor — the jokes may take a bit more time to land, but once they do, the laughs are even better. Many of the gags in the show were improvised by the actors, he explained, making it even funnier.

Lachlan Waterbury, who plays the husband, Charles Condomine, said getting comfortable together as a cast allowed them to improvise scenes — such as when he began eating Edith’s sandwich. Waterbury said he has always wanted to take part in a British farce and play a lead. However, as it is a show with so many lines, it might be his last lead, he joked.

This is the most connected cast he has ever had, Frazer noted, and the cast members couldn’t agree more. Abby Thuet, who plays Elvira, the first wife, said her phone is always blowing up from texts in the cast’s group chat. That connection allowed the actors to take risks and make strong choices in their performances, she said. Thuet enjoys being catty on stage and using her whole body when she acts — a skill she had to rely on while playing a character that those onstage can’t interact with, she said.

Likewise, Frazer said the original character of the medium, Madame Arcati, is more quiet and loony, but Tiffany Scribner’s rendition is anything but demure — making it all the more entertaining.

“The cast is just superb,” the assistant director and costumer Kim Dolan said. “They feed off each other and just have great ideas to add to the show.”

As the costumer, Dolan said it really was important to make the clothes look period-accurate. Through the use of accessories like hair nets and hats, to big pieces like coats and dresses, the play appears to be set in the 1940s.

Beyond the intricate costumes, the set had close attention to detail, with a custom painting of the Coupeville Wharf hanging on the wall and timely furniture that represented the era.

Just in time for Halloween, Blithe Spirit is the perfect spooky show to watch, Frazer said.

“After you get through sugaring up all those trick or treaters, you might want to come and finish up with a ghostly story at the Playhouse,” Frazer said.

The show runs Oct. 31 through Nov. 23. Showings are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets may be purchased at whidbeyplayhouse.com/current-show or by calling the box office at 360-679-2237.

Charles and his guests meet a chaotic medium. From left are Ben Honeycutt (Dr. Bradman), Kellen Cox (Mrs. Bradman), Tiffany Scribner (Madame Arcati) and Lachlan Waterbury (Charles). (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Friends and spouses sit around a table to humor a medium, whom they are very dubious of. From left are Ben Honeycutt (Dr. Bradman), Lachlan Waterbury (Charles), Tiffany Scribner (Madame Arcati), Shealyn Christie (Ruth) and Kellen Cox (Mrs. Bradman). (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Abby Thuet, playing Elvira, lounges casually on a sofa. (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Lachlan Waterbury (Charles) and Abby Thuet (Elvira) bicker over who summoned Elvira’s ghost. (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Elvira turns the husband and wife against each other. From left are Shealyn Christie (Ruth), Abby Thuet (Elvira) and Lachlan Waterbury (Charles). (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Elivira does little to hide her jealousy of her husband’s new wife. From left are Shealyn Christie (Ruth), Abby Thuet (Elvira) and Lachlan Waterbury (Charles). (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Abby Thuet (Elvira) and Shealyn Christie (Ruth) are at odds with each other. (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Elvira (Abby Thuet) tries to seduce her husband Charles (Lachlan Waterbury) even though she is a ghost. (Photo by Marina Blatt)