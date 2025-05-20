Hark! Whidbey Ren Faire draws near

The medieval fantasy festival is May 24-25 at the “fair village of Mysthaven.”

It’s time to brush up on your medieval dialect.

Forsooth, this weekend thou art invited to attend the Whidbey Ren Faire and bid good morrow to knights, bards, royalty, musicians and supernatural creatures aplenty.

This year, the medieval fantasy festival is May 24-25 at the “fair village of Mysthaven,” also known as Beach View Farm on Wieldraayer Road near Oak Harbor. Patrons are encouraged, but not required, to dress accordingly.

The festival is put on by the nonprofit group, Whidbey Ren Faire, which is in its second year of operation.

Last year’s creatively anachronistic event celebrating the days of yore was a big hit, drawing performers and crowds from across the realm.

According to the website, the Seattle Knights will once again hold exciting live jousting tournaments, which are known to combine historical authenticity with dramatic flair.

Other live performances will feature minstrels, jesters and folk dancers. The colorful cast will include Fakespeare, Earl the Bard, the Plastic Paddies, A Pair of Dreamers, Johann the Shanty Man, Adria the Juggles, a fairy catcher and much more, according to the website.

Participants can explore a diverse range of workshops and demonstrations in traditional crafts, swordplay and archery.

The Medieval Marketplace will inevitable be popular. Artisans and craftspeople will sell handmade goods, including leatherwork, jewelry, period customs and weaponry.

And, for course, there will be food.

So seize thy tickets forthwith at whidbeyislandrenfaire.org and miss not the chance for epic fun.