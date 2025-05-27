Handbell ringers host benefit concert

The event is at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 7 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

The Bells of Whidbey, a community ensemble of twelve handbell ringers, present “Summer Escapades,” an inspiring and entertaining benefit concert.

The event is at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 7 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 555 SE Regatta Drive in Oak Harbor.

This is the sixth program for the Bells of Whidbey, whose vision remains bringing the art of English handbell ringing to the community while supporting local charities. To date, with the support of our community, the group has raised $10,000 for local charities.

The beneficiary of the June program is Meals on Wheels, an Island Senior Resources program that serves Whidbey and Camano islands. Representatives from this community organization will be on hand to provide additional insights and information about this valuable service.

The Bells of Whidbey will present a program of familiar and well-loved musical selections. All-time time favorites from movies and Broadway will include “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and “Singin’ in the Rain,” as well as selections from “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music.”

Local musicians Curtis Price on clarinet, vocalist Tim Kraft and narrator David Howell will join with the Bells of Whidbey in this nostalgic and upbeat program.

The community is invited to support Meals on Wheels while enjoying the concert. Admission is by donation.

Additional information is available from Cheryl Waide, director of the Bells of Whidbey, at 541-272-7478.