Habitat for Humanity to dedicate 58th home

The newest home to be built by Habitat for Humanity of Island County is set to be dedicated during a ceremony this weekend in Freeland.

The four-bedroom Holmes Harbor project, launched in 2024 with the organization’s annual Women Build Event, is the 58th home to be constructed by Habitat. The homebuyer and her family closed on the purchase just before Christmas.

Volunteers and community members are invited to attend the home dedication ceremony at 3 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 17 at the 4966 Spearview Place address. According to a press release, the project was supported by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program, Community Frameworks and local donors.

During the ceremony, attendees will hear reflections from Habitat staff and partners and celebrate the homeowner’s journey to homeownership.

Marissa Conlin, the homeowner, said it’s truly amazing how hard everyone at Habitat and the volunteers work to make hownership possible.

“I’ve enjoyed the building process and learned a lot of things that I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to learn if it wasn’t for this program,” she said.

Conlin has lived on Whidbey since 2013. She and her daughter are most looking forward to the space to have extended family come visit and stay since they live on the opposite side of the country.

To date, Habitat has served 74 families in the county so far, according to Resource Development Manager Megan McCollum. The organization has “recycled” an additional 16 homes into the program to be affordably purchased by homebuyers.

Applications are now being accepted for an upcoming home build in Oak Harbor. To be eligible, applicants must meet income and residency requirements, demonstrate a need for improved housing and be willing to contribute “sweat-equity.”

Chief Development Officer Liz Chaffin said two four-bedroom homes in Oak Harbor are under construction in the Marin Woods neighborhood near the Whidbey Golf Club.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Heron Park Townhomes on Third Street in Langley are inching closer to reality. The project will bring seven new units of housing to the Village by the Sea, consisting of two duplexes and one triplex. Each townhome will have three bedrooms, except for one that will have four.

Chaffin said the Heron Park Townhomes are fully funded and as soon as Habitat obtains the permits, the project will be ready to break ground. The hope is that will happen sometime within the next three months. Changes in plans, permitting and fundraising have delayed the project, which initially celebrated its launch in 2022. The application process is not yet open for this project.

In addition, Habitat has partnered with Whidbey Island Living Legacy on a cottage project in Langley called Grace Landing that will provide six 600-square-foot homes. The project is currently in the permitting phase, according to a press release from WILL. More details about this particular project can be found at whidbeywill.com.

For more information about the Habitat organization, visit islandcountyhabitat.org.