Greenbank-based food pantry gearing up for holiday programs

For the second year in a row, a nonprofit organization feeding community members in need is preparing for the holiday season ahead with two major programs.

Queen-Bee Pantry, located in Greenbank, is collecting donations for its “Gathering to Give” Thanksgiving baskets and 2025 Christmas Toy Drive. Founder and President Tanya Hernandez-Garzon said that the organization served 168 families for Thanksgiving and 186 for the toy drive last year.

Thanksgiving baskets contain all the necessary ingredients to compile a Turkey Day meal, including a full bird, stuffing, cranberries, yams, the fixings for green bean casserole and pie.

“We gather and give it to them and let them make their own memories,” Hernandez-Garzon said.

The baskets differ from the work of Mobile Turkey Unit, another nonprofit organization which provides ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meals usually best for a single person or a couple. The two nonprofits refer clients to each other, Hernandez-Garzon said. And while Mobile Turkey Unit delivers meals from South Whidbey to Coupeville, Queen-Bee Pantry is able to serve the entirety of Whidbey Island.

“About 60% come from Oak Harbor and Coupeville,” Hernandez-Garzon said of the pantry’s patrons.

Baskets will be handed out at the Greenbank Progressive Club on Nov. 24 and 25 this year. Queen-Bee Pantry is currently collecting food and monetary donations for the Thanksgiving program.

On Dec. 6 and 7, outside of the Oak Harbor Walmart, the organization is collecting contributions and toys for the Christmas Toy Drive, which is happening Dec. 15-17 at Bayview Community Hall. Families will be able to pick out three gifts for each child. Queen-Bee Pantry works with Holiday House, a nonprofit with a similar mission, to ensure no one gets more than they need.

Apart from donations from individuals, Queen-Bee Pantry is also searching for business owners to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local families. All donors will be recognized on social media platforms and the nonprofit’s website.

To donate and to learn more about the organization, visit queen-beepantry.com.

Queen-Bee Pantry will be busy in October with the Coupeville Harvest Fair on Oct. 11 and two upcoming bake sales, both during 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first is Oct. 12 outside of Bayview Appliances and Mattress Center and the second is Oct. 25 outside of Oak Harbor’s Habitat for Humanity store.

On top of all these events, the pantry provides food for between 100 and 120 people every month.