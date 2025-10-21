Grammy winner makes video on Whidbey boat

American singer-songwriter and Washington native Brandi Carlile recently filmed her latest acoustic music video “A War With Time” on her sailboat Captain Fantastic off the shores of Whidbey Island.

The video features the Emmy- and Grammy-winning artist strumming her guitar and boasting a backwards cap as she sails, with lush green forests and teal island waters behind her. In between shots, the camera pans to a spotted seal on a dock, a bird flying across a bay, among other iconic Whidbey shots and, of course, Carlile’s fishing hook and net.

Carlile, whose music spans different genres, including folk rock, alternative country and Americana, has more than 719,000 followers on Facebook. After she shared the clip on her page, it quickly gained over 12,000 likes.

The video resonated with Whidbey Island residents. When Carlile’s post was shared as a reel on Facebook, the comment section filled with excitement from locals who recognized the island’s familiar landscapes and scenic views.

“WHAT????? You were on our island? Did it whisper into your soul?” someone commented on her Facebook post.

“Here I am crying, listening to this beautiful song showcasing some of the beauty of the island we now call home,” another person said.

Many expressed pride in seeing the beloved musician feature her home state in her work.

“Brandi coming back to her roots is like slipping into your favorite winter sweater at the end of a good summer,” someone commented on Facebook.

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Apple Music about the acoustic music video, Carlile boarded Captain Fantastic where it was docked on Whidbey. The lettering of the boat’s name is the same font as her upcoming album, she explained.

“Oh we’re on,” she gasped as she gleefully pulled up a fish she caught in her net off of Whidbey.

Carlile admitted in the interview that the video was, in part, an excuse to go fishing.

“Dude, that’s my happy place,” she said.

Her identity, she explained, is split between being a performer and captaining her boat while sporting a backwards baseball cap. She noted that she frequents the island a lot. It’s a “super magical” place, she said.

The News-Times reached out to Carlile but received no response.

The full acoustic video for “A War With Time” is available on YouTube. The single will be released in her upcoming album, Returning to Myself, on Oct. 24. For updates, visit Carlile’s official pages on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, TikTok or her website at brandicarlile.com.

Photo from “A War With Time,” the acoustic music video on Youtube Brandi Carlile sings in a boat off the shore of Whidbey Island.

Photo from “A War With Time,” the acoustic music video on Youtube A spotted seal looks curiously at the camera.

Photo from “A War With Time,” the acoustic music video on Youtube A boat sits peacfully in the salish sea.