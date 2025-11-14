Good Cheer looks for helpers

South Whidbey’s Good Cheer is seeking volunteers for a variety of jobs.

“Want to turn a few hours of your week into a whole lot of good?” the nonprofit organization posted. “Come join the fun at Good Cheer, where helping out also means making friends, learning new skills and being part of something bigger.”

The volunteer opportunities include WinCo grocery pickup on Thursdays; food bank check-out from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays; pricing and sorting at the donations center on Thursdays; the farm and garden crews as weather permits; and thrift store help on the weekends. The organization even has a “special mission” for a spice stocker extraordinaire.

For details, email Laura at volunteer@goodcheer.org or call 360-221-6984.

Good Cheer runs a food pantry at Bayview at 2812 Grimm Road. It is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

“At the Food Pantry, we use a simple points system instead of prices,” the Good Cheer website explains. “Each household gets a set number of points every month, based on how many people live with you and their ages. Every item in the pantry ‘costs’ a certain number of points, and you can shop using your points to choose the foods that work best for your family.”