Good Cheer introduces Sweater Weather Festival

As the autumn air gets crisper, don your favorite sweater and head outside to a new event celebrating the coziest time of year.

Good Cheer is launching the Sweater Weather Festival, which runs 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26 at the food bank’s location in the Bayview area of South Whidbey. The family-friendly festival will feature children’s activities, live music, raffles, an apple crusher and of course, a contest for the best sweater in attendance. Other nonprofits, artisans, musicians and food vendors are staples of the event.

Participants will get a chance to explore the food bank, donation center, farm and garden. But as Indie O’Sidhe, the nonprofit organization’s engagement officer, outlined in a press release, it’s also “a community-driven, community-envisioned celebration of all the people and talents that make Whidbey special.”

Green Leader will play at 1:30 p.m., Trí at 3:30 p.m. and Mason Marcus Turner at 5:30 p.m. Regardless of the weather, a big tent and heaters will keep everyone warm and dry. Raffles for a farm produce box and a thrifted treasure box are free to enter, while tickets cost $10 for a raffle for a 55-inch TV. Winners, who must be present, will be announced at 3:15 p.m.

Activities include knitting demonstrations, a photo booth, cornhole and cider pressing, among other things. Modest Mouth Bakery, Pyle on the Sweets and the Wandering Asian are providing tasty morsels.

Good Cheer is located at 2812 Grimm Road in Langley.