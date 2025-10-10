Girl Scouts earn awards for artistic achievements

Two Girls Scouts from Oak Harbor recently earned the bronze award, marking a rare milestone for Western Washington clubs.

What started as a troop goal ended in the scouts earning the highest award for a Junior Girl Scout. According to a 2023-2024 Girl Scouts of Western Washington report, approximately 3% of its Junior Girl Scouts earned the Bronze Award last year.

Troop leader Dawn Schulz said her daughter, 11-year-old Gretchen Schulz created a short graphic novel about environmental issues. After consulting with Jennifer Bardsley, a published author, Gretchen created a website to self-publish the book and made postcards to match. The goal is to help people learn about reckless human impacts on animals and to educate them on how to protect the planet.

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Alice Erwin focused on literacy, starting a book drive to stock a kids’ reading area at a courthouse, Dawn explained. As part of a military family, her literacy project was completed in Virginia as she had moved in the summer. Erwin found the need for a book drive after moving to her new community and speaking with the courthouse library to see what they needed, Dawn said.

The troop leader noted both girls had to spend approximately 20 hours on their project and go through a screening process answering what they did, what impact it made and how it will be an ongoing project.

As their leader, Dawn was proud to watch the girls not only see a need in the community, but also come up with a way to help remedy it, she explained.

“What they’re always trying to do is make a difference,” Schulz said. “Still see them doing that is really special.”

Schulz said Alice’s commitment helped her succeed. Though Schulz originally wanted to create a pollinator garden, when she found out that they were gonna be moving, she had to pivot quickly, make new connections and find a need.

“Alice is very good, very focused at getting things done and I was so proud of her,” Schulz said.

Likewise, Dawn said it was Gretchen’s determination that fueled her success.

“Things kept changing along the way and she had to change with that,” Dawn said.

Both girls will be Cadets next year.

Gretchen’s book can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/forest-friends-digital/home.

(Photo provided) A page from the book “Forest Friends” by Gretchen Schultz.

(Photo provided) Alice Irwin stands in front of the Fairfax County Courthouse, where she hosted her book drive.