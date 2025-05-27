Gather ‘round for Coupeville ‘Porch Stories’ on a summer afternoon

By Emily Gilbert

Special to the News-Times

Each summer, the Island County Historical Museum in Coupeville transforms its wraparound porch once a week into a vibrant gathering place for locals and visitors alike to learn more about local lore, Native American history and other little-known stories from the past.

From June through August, the museum hosts “Porch Stories,” a weekly series that brings the past to life through talks and storytelling on the front porch of the museum Wednesdays beginning June 4 from 2 to 3 p.m. and is free to attend.

Island County Historical Museum is located at 908 Alexander Street in Coupeville.

This year’s series focuses on Whidbey’s maritime history and features a diverse lineup of speakers, including historians, cultural experts, and community members. Topics range from the maritime mysteries of the region to the rich traditions of the Coast Salish people.

Executive Director Dalva Church said the museum chose this year’s theme because of its new maritime exhibit, “How the Sea Shaped Island County.” The new exhibit will open in early June and is the first of its kind since 1993. It will feature explorers, sea captains, cargo ships, the Mosquito Fleet and more, and how they are all connected to Whidbey’s roots.

Church is still finalizing the schedule but said speakers from the South Whidbey Historical Society and Whidbey musical group the Shifty Sailors were all on the list.

“I think it’s a really great way to show up for the community, whether you’re new or been here for a while,” Church said.

The museum itself is a testament to the area’s history. Situated on the site of the former 1868 Blockhouse Inn and overlooking historic downtown Coupeville and the Wharf, it offers exhibits that delve into the island’s natural history, Native American heritage, early settler life and more.

It’s a unique opportunity to connect with the community and learn about the rich tapestry of Island County’s history. Museum staff set up audio equipment so listeners can hear the speaker. Audience sizes can range from just a handful of people sitting in folding chairs on the porch, to a crowd spilling out onto the steps to the front lawn. Listeners sit close to the speaker and have the opportunity to chat or ask questions afterward.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, Porch Stories offers a welcoming space to reflect on the past and its enduring impact on the present in idyllic downtown Coupeville.