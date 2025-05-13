Flock to the bird festival this Saturday near Coupeville

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lots to see and do.

Flock in for a free family event at Pacific Rim Institute near Coupeville this Saturday, May 17 for Whidbey Audubon Society’s third annual bird festival. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lots to see and do. It’s free to all, thanks to generous donors, both individuals and local businesses.

There are nature walks and lectures, face painting and specimens to handle, live raptors and more. Stop at the greeting table and pick up a passport with a map and schedule of events to explore. Take the passport and visit exhibitors who will stamp it. Bring it back and get a prize.

Enjoy Fulla Za pizza, Coupeville Lions Club hot dogs, Whidbey Pies treats and Bearly Awake Coffee Company beverages.

Lectures begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Granary with falconer Dr. Mark Borden on “A Falconer’s Gestalt of Whidbey Island Raptors.” He will give a synopsis of falconry, answering the basic questions “everyone” asks, and then will give a thumbnail sketch of the raptors one can expect to see on Whidbey, focusing on the insights gained by having each species on his glove afield, and in his home, for years. Mark Borden has been a falconer since he was 12 years old. He has lived on Whidbey for over 20 years.

At 12:30 p.m., naturalist and bat biologist Sarah Schmidt discusses “Bats on Whidbey.” She will discuss the nine species of bats on Whidbey Island that fly into many niches that birds occupy by day. Bats help to maintain a healthy ecosystem as they hunt moths, beetles, mosquitoes and other insects in the night skies. By knowing about these fascinating and useful mammals and the environment they need, we can help them thrive.

Discovery Bay Wild Bird Rescue’s Education Raptors present at 2 p.m. These raptor ambassadors may have come from the wild but have been trained in captivity for the job of meeting people. Hear their stories and learn more about the issues wild birds face today. Joseph Molotsky will be presenting them and has been with the the group for ten years handling and training these raptors.

There will be guided bird and nature walks during the day as well as Friday. Sign up on the Whidbey Audubon website, whidbeyaudubonsociety.org/wings-over-whidbey-festival, as the trips fill quickly. Three early morning walks at 8 a.m. include Deer Lagoon with Carlos Andersen, Greenbank Farm with Sarah Schmidt and Fort Ebey State Park with veterinarian David Parent. All but the Fort Ebey trip are full but a waiting list sign up is available. The 1 p.m. field trip to Fort Casey with Steve Ellis is also full.

On Saturday, Joe Sheldon leads an 8 to 10 a.m. field trip through Pacific Rim Institute. No registration is necessary, but early birders should meet at the parking lot.

From 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Patrick Layton will take families on short birding trips throughout Pacific Rim Institute with loaner Whidbey Audubon binoculars and his spotting scope. Pacific Rim Institute’s Land Steward Mosa Neis will lead walks around the prairie at 12:30 p.m.

Be sure to visit the Washington Native Bee Society booth to learn about the 600 to 900 different bee species in Washington State. Ingrid Carmean is also leading a bee walk at 12:30 p.m. Unfortunately, it is full.

Be sure to visit the Roost building to touch and feel birds. Whidbey Audubon Society’s own bird specimen library will have a collection of preserved birds for visitors to look at closely and touch. Matt Klope, professional taxidermist, will be demonstrating how he prepares birds for specimens.