Flightline 5K, aircraft demos return to Navy base

NAS Whidbey is hosting its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island is hosting its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 featuring a 5K run and aircraft demonstrations in what is typically civilians’ only opportunity to visit the military base.

Runners can participate in a 5K around the flightline on the morning of the event. Registration begins at 8 a.m., the run itself starts at 9 a.m. and ends as the open house commences.

Aircraft in the static display can be viewed for the duration of the open house and include the EA-18G Growler, P-8 Poseidon, MH-60 search and rescue helicopter, a consolidated PBY Catalina — a World War II aircraft which guests can tour inside — equipment used by Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, or drones.

A search and rescue demonstration is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. Guests can watch the EA-18s and P-8s launch at 11 a.m. and then land at 12:15 p.m. At 11:15 a.m. the Navy Band will perform a 60-minute set and an EA-18 and P-8 tower pattern look will take place. Finally, at 12:30 p.m., there will be a military working dog demonstration.

Food will also be available.

Everyone attending the event must use the Charles Porter Gate to enter the base. Participants in the 5K can enter through the gate as early as 7 a.m. — otherwise, guests should arrive at 10 a.m. All guests will be directed to the event and to parking.

Mike Welding, public affair officer at NAS Whidbey, said hosting the open house is important because it teaches people “what it is that we do on base” and allows for them to “meet with the people who actually make all this stuff happen.”

“There will be crewmembers out there to answer questions that people may have about the aircraft and the missions they do,” he added.

Proper identification is still required for civilians attending the event.

Everyone over the age of 18 must have REAL ID Act-compliant identification for entry, like a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license. A U.S. passport or passport card, military ID card, a permanent resident card or green card, a transportation worker identification credential and an enhanced driver’s license are suitable alternative forms of identification, according to the Navy.

Certain foreign nationals may be allowed to attend.

Individuals from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Japan may be sponsored by someone with the appropriate credentials — anybody with “regular access to the base,” Welding clarified. That includes active military members with a Common Access Card, retired military members and dependent ID card holders.

Foreign nationals from other countries “will be subject to enhanced security screening procedures,” according to NAS Whidbey.

Strollers, diaper bags, small purses, wheelchairs, certified service dogs, bottled water and small cameras can be brought on base, however bags must be 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or smaller. Other items, like backpacks, lenses exceeding 200mm zoom, cameras unable to fit in bag size requirements while fully assembled, tripods, pets and coolers are not permitted.

Of course, no alcohol, weapons and drugs or drug paraphernalia are allowed.

Further questions can be directed to the NAS Whidbey Island Public Affairs Office at naswipao@us.navy.mil or 360-257-2286.