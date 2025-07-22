Flea market tradition continues at drive-in

The Whidbey Island Lions Club annual summer flea markets are back 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays until Aug. 23 at Blue Fox Theater.

In its seventh year, the fundraiser serves as both a marketplace and a community support effort, bringing together local vendors who showcase and sell their products. Proceeds help sustain the vendors’ businesses while benefitting the club’s nonprofit partners on Whidbey Island, including North Whidbey Help House and Ryan’s House. The event supports both local commerce and community care, Flea Market Director Carolyn O’Dell explained.

“Vendors could feel good about being a vendor with us, knowing that they’re not only putting money in their pockets, but they’re also helping their own communities,” O’Dell said.

Outside of the nonprofits it works with, the club also uses the money it raises at its fundraisers to sponsor camps like Camp Korey, which is dedicated to children and their families living with life-altering medical conditions.

Vendors at the flea market sell everything from household goods to homemade items to stylish clothing.

“Anything between A-Z and if you can name it, it’s probably for sale. Antique items, unique items, I mean it’s just a whole slew of different things,” Carolyn said.

The retro vibe of the Blue Fox Theater, with its ample space, makes it the ideal spot for the Whidbey Island club to host vendors. Carolyn was inspired to choose this venue based on her fond memories of growing up in Illinois where flea markets were often found in drive-ins.

As more vendors continue to sign up to participate in the market, Carolyn hopes it will become an established Oak Harbor summer tradition. Bob O’Dell, the club treasurer, is proud to have overseen the flea market over the years.

“What excites me is that we started this before COVID and we actually carried it on through the COVID epidemic. But when we’re doing it, we’re actually bringing the community out of their houses, being able to sell their wares to the community and come together,” Bob said.

Carolyn echoed her enthusiasm for the flea markets.

“We’re excited that we’re helping our neighbors in our community and then in that sense, that we’re helping each other,” she said.

Interested vendors can sign up on the registration form on the Whidbey Island Lions Club website. Inquiries may be directed to its Facebook profile. At this time, any applications except for those from food vendors are being accepted.