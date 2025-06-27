Festivities set for 4th of July

Whidbey Island has plenty to offer people looking for some Fourth of July fun next week.

On South Whidbey, the fun starts on July 3 in Freeland. The Freedom Fest returns from 5 to 10:30 p.m. at Freeland Park. Guests can enjoy live music, bouncy houses, food and face painting, all for free, as they wait for the fireworks show, anticipated to start around 10 p.m.

The Maxwelton Community Club’s annual Independence Parade begins at noon on July 4 at Maxwelton Beach. Attendance is free but guests are asked to purchase a commemorative button for $1 designed by a kid in the community — funds raised by the buttons help cover the cost of the parade. Guests can take free shuttles to the event, operating out of Cascadia Meadows at the Little Brown Church starting at 10:30 a.m., or they can park for free in one of five designated lots.

After the parade, games, pie and other refreshments will be available at Dave Mackie Park.

On the North End, the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce is hosting a number of events.

From 4-9 p.m. on July 3, noon to 10 p.m. on July 4 and 5, and 1-6 p.m. on July 6 at the Freund property, guests can enjoy rides, snacks and games at the carnival. Discounted wristbands can still be purchased at the John Vanderzicht Memorial Pool for $35 while supplies last. Wristbands can also be purchased for $40 on site along with individual tickets at $1 each— note that each ride will require four to eight tickets. Exact closing times are determined by weather.

Pet owners can walk their furry friends in the third annual Whidbey Wags Pet Parade at 5:30 p.m. on July 3 starting at Windjammer Park. Registration costs $20 and can be completed online or at the event beginning at 4:30 p.m., and closes promptly at 5:30 p.m. Only those registered by that time will be entered into the judging and drawings. Judges will decide the winners in the categories of Most Patriotic, Most Original, Look Alike (pet and owner) and Youth (child with pet). Pets and owners can also enjoy a Pet Fair afterwards at Flintstone Park until 8 p.m. featuring additional contests, 11 pet-related vendors, drawings for prizes and more.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 4-6 at Windjammer Park, vendors will be selling food, handmade crafts, antiques and other goods at the Independence Day Street Festival. Live music will provide a backdrop for the event. Guests over 21 can enjoy locally brewed craft beers, seltzers, ciders and other beverages at the beer garden. The street festival will also include a kid’s zone.

Onlookers of all ages can watch the city’s annual Independence Day Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 4. The parade begins at Southeast Midway Boulevard, cruises along Bayshore Drive and ends at Ace Hardware on Pioneer Way. Those in need of a quieter parade experience can watch the action from a sensory-friendly zone in Hal Ramely Park.

At 10 p.m. on July 4, the city’s annual firework show will light up the night sky above Windjammer Park. The show is set to end around 10:20 p.m. Due to the fallout zone for the fireworks, the lagoon at Windjammer Park will close for July 4 but open for the remainder of the weekend.

The Rotary Club of Oak Harbor is hosting a car show from noon to 4 p.m. on July 5 in the southwest parking lot of Windjammer Park. Registration costs $25 per vehicle, including a dash plaque, and begins at 10 a.m.