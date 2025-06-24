Farmers market returns to Oak Harbor site

At the Oak Harbor Farmers Market, the tomatoes are ripe, the pizza’s hot and the shaved ice melts just fast enough to remind you summer is officially back.

The Oak Harbor market has returned to its spot in Rotary Park, on Highway 20 next to the Chamber of Commerce, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This past Thursday, vendors at the market were selling a variety of body products, handcrafted items, farm-grown produce, fragrances, hot meals and more.

“We are really excited for the Oak Harbor Market to reopen because it’s part of the heart of our community and we really worked hard to get our community input on the market before we restarted,” said Melissa Stewart, board president of the North Central Whidbey Farmers Markets.

The market is made by the community, for the community. With 17 vendors and counting, “we are small but mighty,” Brenda Walma, a volunteer market manager, said.

Among the vendors is Elizabeth Case-Smith from Case Farm, whose family farm has been part of North Whidbey since 1898. The farm played a foundational role in the community, having started the original Oak Harbor Farmers Market. Decades later, the farm is still a staple at the market. Regulars and newcomers alike eagerly perused Case-Smith’s assortment of carefully labeled fruits and vegetables.

The best way people can support the vendors at the market, Case-Smith explained, is to leave their grocery lists at home. The produce they offer “will be the best and most fresh,” she said. So she suggests people come to the market first and then make meals based on what they find to best support local farmers.

Among the stalls, a familiar Italian smell wafted through the park. Anthony Stoneham, owner of Stoneham Pizza, bakes Neapolitan-style pizzas fresh to order at the market. While it was only his second week at the Oak Harbor Market on Thursday, he was busy with orders.

“I’m very new at this. But, you know, this is fun doing it here,” he said.

A few stalls down, families lined up in front of the multicolored, tropically decorated Kona Ice truck. Inside, Rick Donovan was selling self-serve shaved ice. Donovan’s shaved ice is made from 80% fruit, which allows him to bring his shaved ice to schools when he’s not at the market, he explained.

“The truck brings happiness,” Donovan said. “Kids come running to the truck, and I just got to make sure I don’t chase them away.”

Across the market lies On the Rocks Apothecary, founded by Michelle Leclair, who recently moved to the area from Florida. Her all-natural skin, candle and pet products are handmade and PNW-themed.

Leclair’s own health challenges inspired the creation of these products.

“I want people to be able to take care of themselves and their skin, and for me, that’s where all of this comes from,” Leclair said. “So everything I make, I use.”

Sean Vaillancourt, owner of Raj Balm, a skin and beard care business, is another vendor specializing in body products. He recalls being stationed in Oak Harbor from 2010 to 2014 with the Canadian military and returning in 2022 only to find there was no farmers market due to the pandemic.

“It just feels really nice just seeing the people coming out here and enjoying themselves and being able to purchase fresh produce, and products like my own,” Vaillancourt said.

The Oak Harbor Farmers Market is also a participant in the WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, offering mothers, children and lower-income seniors benefits to purchase locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs.

Librada Ochoa was signing up for the program at the market. As a veggie lover, Ochoa explained that since she is no longer working, she needs to worry about saving money. Through SFNMP, Ochoa is able to afford her veggies at a lower price.

“We love that we’re able to offer fresh produce to those members of our community so that they can get good, local quality produce in their households,” Stewart said.

The Oak Harbor Market will run until Aug. 28, ending in a community picnic day.

Apply to be a vendor or performer for the North Central Whidbey Farmers Markets at northcentralwhidbeyfarmersmarkets.org.

Rick Donovan passes out shaved ice to some happy customers.

Michelle Leclair greets customers at On the Rocks Apothecary (Photo by Marina Blatt)

A young prospective customer dreams about his future beard as he inspects Raj Balm beard and skin products (Photo by Marina Blatt)

The Oak Harbor Farmers Market is a participant in the WIC and Senior Nutrition Program (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Anthony Stoneham puts a pizza in his oven.

Zeke and Theia Barnhart frequent markets across Whidbey to showcase their singing skills (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Zeke and Theia Barnhart sing Stand By Me at the Oak Harbor Farmers Market (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Elizabeth Case-Smith labels the produce from Case Farm (Photo by Marina Blatt)

A kid plays beanbag toss at the farmers market (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Librada Ochoa signs up for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (Photo by Marina Blatt)