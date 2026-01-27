Farm sanctuary opens doors for free animal therapy

Ballydídean Farm Sanctuary is hosting an animal therapy open house from noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday.

The fatal shootings of two people in Minneapolis, Minnesota earlier this month by federal immigration agents may seem far away, but for the owners of Ballydídean Farm Sanctuary on South Whidbey, the violence hits close to home.

Before moving to Washington state and starting their farm sanctuary, high school sweethearts Sarah and Ansel Santosa grew up in Minneapolis. Family members and friends who still live there have been reporting the atrocities they have seen, according to a recent Facebook post from Ballydídean.

“The lived experience of it is not possible to communicate on social media or on the news,” Sarah Santosa said in an interview. “What we see is filtered, and that filtering is horrific.”

The couple had been planning a trip to their hometown next month, but canceled out of fear of risking the safety of their 7-year-old daughter, Gwen, who has Mexican heritage and may be more likely to be targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a person of color.

As the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, Sarah is cognizant of terror and prosecution and how that is passed down through generations.

“It was so part of my family culture that I couldn’t tell you when I first heard a story about the Holocaust,” she said. “It’s always been part of the language of my family.”

Her grandparents, Jack and Rochelle Sutin, spent months hiding in an underground bunker in the forests of Poland. This tale of survival is recounted in their book, “Jack and Rochelle: A Holocaust Story of Love and Resistance,” written by Sarah’s father, Lawrence Sutin.

As a way to counter the ongoing negativity, Ballydídean Farm Sanctuary is hosting an animal therapy open house from noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 1. No donations or bookings are needed to attend.

“If you would like to cuddle animals, have a moment of peace with the cows and levity with the pigs please come,” the recent Facebook post written by Sarah stated.

Around 20 people attended the open house held this past Sunday.

“Given that we put out the information 24 hours ahead of time, lots of people came and it was really heartwarming for me,” Sarah said.

Not everyone was a fan, however, with at least one online follower messaging the Ballydídean account and saying they were being “too political.”

“If being horrified by human pain and persecution is too political, well then I guess we’re too political,” Sarah said.

In the face of tragedy and obstacles, she added, people find comfort in being surrounded by a supportive community.

Attendees of the open house will find a map of the farm animals they want to see, as well as tasty snacks to give them.

For more information about the farm sanctuary, visit the website, ballydidean.farm.