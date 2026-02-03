Fanbulance spreads Seahawk spirit

North Whidbey resident Robert Brown is an owner of what he called the “ultimate tailgating rig.”

Seahawks fever is contagious on Whidbey ahead of the team’s appearance in Super Bowl 60, but the Fanbulance isn’t here to cure anyone — just the opposite.

North Whidbey resident Robert Brown is an owner of the Fanbulance, a decommissioned ambulance painted lime green and blue in honor of the Seattle Seahawks.

From recent community appearances like one at a Seahawks rally in Coupeville on Friday, and the demand for more leading up to Sunday’s game in Santa Clara, California, Brown can tell anticipation is building. The Fanbulance exists to encourage it.

“It’s tricked out to be the ultimate tailgating rig,” Brown said.

The Fanbulance is holding up well since Brown and his wife bought it from her father in 2015, who won it in a drawing the year before. While its high mileage makes a road trip to the Emerald City unlikely, the Fanbulance is in good condition and improving still.

“We’ve added 11 alumni signatures since we’ve had it,” Brown said. “Jim Zorn’s been in the back, Norm Johnson’s been in the back, Jermaine Kearse, Blitz, cheerleaders … I’d like to get the Steves in there — Steve Raible and Steve Largent — someday.”

Interest in the Seahawks — and by extension, the Fanbulance — generally wanes during the off-season and when the team is not performing. That has changed with the Seahawks competing in their fourth-ever Super Bowl for a chance to win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy, Brown said.

While the Navy presence on the island means there are fans of many different NFL teams, Seahawks fans still “come out in droves” at Seahawks events.

Seattle will play the New England Patriots on Feb. 8, a rematch of the Seahawks’ last appearance in the Super Bowl in 2015. Then, the ‘Hawks lost 28-24. But Brown is optimistic about the team’s chances this time around having finished the regular season 14-3 and securing the NFC West title.

The Seahawks should be okay “as long as the quarterback throws the ball to our players, not the other players,” he joked.