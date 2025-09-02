Fall-themed fun in-season on Whidbey

As the first leaves begin to turn color on Whidbey and thoughts of wearing cozy sweaters drift into mind, it can only mean one thing: fall is approaching.

And that means it’s harvest season on the island. To celebrate the bounty, several harvest-related celebrations are planned. The first one is Harvest Faire, which is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Greenbank Farm.

The free family-friendly event, run in cooperation with the farm’s tenants, will feature games, vendors and a handful of activities. Faire-goers will be able to participate in hayrides, compete in a pie-eating contest and participate in egg-related competitions. The local businesses that reside in Greenbank farm will each donate prizes to give to contest winners.

Visitors are also invited to sip on refreshing alcoholic or non- alcoholic beverages at the beer garden while watching the on-stage musical performances from Mighty Tetrahedron, Sage Haze and Mike Hopkins.

This year, there will be more games for the family, including a free kid’s practice with Tossin’ Axes. Additionally, Swifties can Taylor-out during the designated “Eras Hour,” which will involve a dance party and a chance to make friendship bracelets on the main stage during the first hour of the faire. There will also be a kids craft-area to entertain the littles throughout the day.

The event will feature 30 community vendors and nonprofit organizations and 10 different food vendors to celebrate the beginning of September and kick off “Whidbey Eat Local Month.”

Hollie Swanson, the owner of Greenbank Farm Wine Shop, will be in charge of running the beer garden this year, serving up her own wine, as well as beer and hard cider.

“The thing about the Harvest Faire is it’s good for the community and for small businesses,” Swanson said.

Swanson recalled how the Greenbank Farm was purposely saved by the community years ago, from 1995 to 1997. Since the community worked hard to saved it, the land should be utilized for fun events like the Harvest Faire, she claimed.

“Having places to go as a family and having events is so important. And that’s one thing we’re good at here on Whidbey. I mean, there are always lots of things to do, but I wouldn’t want to see that disappear from Greenbank Farm,” she claimed. “It’s just one of those things that adds to that: what’s special about this island.”

To learn more about the event, visit https://whidbeycamanoislands.com/event/greenbank-farm-harvest-faire.

North Enders can have their fair share of fall fun as well.

Autumnal action is coming to Oak Harbor in the form of the city’s inaugural Harvest at the Harbor event, to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the marina.

Guests can partake in boat tours, games and photo opportunities, and peruse the offerings of food trucks and an array of local vendors, all to the tune of local bluegrass band Northern Storm. Participants in the Rain Gutter Regatta can even build and race their own boats.

Over by the Blue Fox Drive-In, the Whidbey Farm and Market is hosting its Harvest Festival from Sept. 19 to Oct. 31. Guests of all ages can enjoy hayrides, bale pyramids, barrel trains, vendors and fresh produce throughout the season.

Several events are on the docket, too.

Corn Fest at the Harvest Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 22. Entry is free, and tickets are available on-site for the themed corn maze and other activities.

Grab some friends and sign up for the Alice in Wonderland-themed scarecrow competition. Only local high school clubs, military squadrons and community groups can enter their creation, which must be able to stand upright independently, be mounted for display and withstand outdoor weather.

Drop-offs take place 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 27. Scarecrow connoisseurs — that is, any interested community member — can vote for their favorites until Oct. 12. Winners will be announced after voting closes.

There are two chances to earn pumpkin carving accolades at the Harvest Festival this year: from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct 11 and Oct. 19. Entry is free, pumpkins can be purchased at the event and tools will be provided. Carvers have a chance to win a sweatshirt, too.

Thrill-seekers still have a chance to brave the Harvest Festival’s Haunted Maze from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 24; the other three dates are sold out. Tickets are $20.50 for the maze, which boasts a mystery theme yet to be revealed. The maze is recommended for those 13 and older.