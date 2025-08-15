Extras sought for movie to be filmed on Whidbey

Filmmakers Van Allen Cooper and Dale Schomer are seeking extras for a crowd scene in Coupeville.

Break a leg, Whidbey residents.

Ahead of shooting scenes for their feature-length film, “Mistakhan,” in Coupeville this September, filmmakers Van Allen Cooper and Dale Schomer are seeking extras for a crowd scene involving “walking and fleeing.”

“Mistakhan,” what Cooper and Schomer characterize as a “social thriller,” explores how a “remote island town faces a moral dilemma when the question of a suicide bomber’s identity brings out the best and worst of the residents as lives hang in the balance.”

About 30-40 extras are needed from 8-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10, the final of three scheduled days of filming. Some extras will also be included in a separate, “surly” crowd scene from 12-2 p.m. the same day.

Participation requires no prerequisites. Extras need only fill out a form at the Coupeville Library from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 30.

“We’ll be looking for a broad spectrum of people: all types, all sizes, all ethnicities,” Cooper said in an email. “It’s not an audition. It’s — in the business — called a look-see.”

Determining factors in who makes the cut include availability, character and the ability to heed direction, among others.

Camera-shy individuals eager to partake in the movie magic can still do so.

Ten volunteers are needed to stand at barricades, further ensuring no traffic slips onto the closed streets where filming will take place — parts of Front Street and Alexander Street will be closed.

Individuals guarding barricades will work shifts from 7-11 a.m. and, depending on the location of the barricade assigned, may be able to watch the filming from afar.