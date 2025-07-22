Everett AquaSox host Whidbey singer

Whidbey’s blind talent, Mira Arcilla, lit up the field Sunday, her cane wrapped in patriotic red, white and blue, as she performed the national anthem for the Everett AquaSox baseball game.

A singer since the age of two, Arcilla has now delivered the anthem at five major events. For her, it’s not about the spotlight; she just sings because she loves it, she shared.

Her goal is simple, “to communicate to others the message of the music,” and hope it will touch people, Arcilla said.

Among those in attendance were her brother and members from the Lions Club, the Pacific West Music of the Blind and the Washington Council for the Blind.

“We just feel so happy for her,” Colette Arvidson, the treasurer for Skagit and Island Counties Council of the Blind said earnestly. “Just the joy in her face … it’s a joy and pleasure to see her there.”

Arvidson added that it was extra special that Arcilla had the opportunity to sing at the AquaSox game as it gave her and the blind community more visibility.

The Skagit and Island Counties Council of the Blind has 35 active members, including Arcilla, who are blind, have low vision or are close to someone who is visually impaired. The group hosts several events throughout the year, including taking paratransit to the waterfront in Oak Harbor and learning about automated voting machines.

Arvidson, whose husband is blind, enjoys being part of the club and “helping people gain independence and be able to live their fullest life,” she said.

At the game, the club showed up, enthusiastically waving from the stands, happy to support Arcilla in her singing endeavors.