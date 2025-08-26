Dancing Fish Vineyards hosts art show benefit for Soroptimists

By KATE POSS

Special to The Record

Dancing Fish Vineyards, a popular venue for weddings, parties, concerts and community benefits, is hosting the fifth annual Whidbey Women and Art Benefit Show and Sale Aug. 30 and 31.

The event, sponsored by Soroptimist International of South Whidbey Island, or SISWI, helps fund grants and scholarships for women. This year 36 local women artists showcase their art. Dancing Fish premium wines and Japonica Diner — which serves Japanese comfort food — will provide spirits and food for the event, which runs both days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We love the Soroptimists and appreciate the work they do for girls and women on the island,” said Erin Egge, who with her husband Ross Egge has owned Dancing Fish since 2022. “The artists are showcasing their talent, their beautiful works of art for the benefit of other women in need. The art transforms the space and brings color to the barn and yard. Art and wine are a perfect pairing.”

Dedicated to helping women and girls reach their potential, the South Whidbey nonprofit sponsors the “Live Your Dream” scholarship for head-of-household women. SISWI has also sponsored “Dream It Be It Career Support” programs for girls, providing tools senior high school girls need to achieve their education and career goals and break the cycles of poverty, violence and abuse.

The first art show benefit in 2021 was hosted by Nancy Thompson, then chair of SISWI and co-owner/creator of Dancing Fish with her husband Brad Thompson. The couple combined their love of fine wines and entertaining and built Dancing Fish in 2012.

“Ever since buying Dancing Fish in 2022, we wanted to create a space to gather to be a base in the community,” Egge said. “We want everyone to feel welcome. We’re grateful to Brad and Nancy for creating the beating heart of the community. We’re so grateful to carry that forward.”

Meanwhile, SISWI was chartered in 1984 and is one of three clubs on Whidbey Island. Soroptimists are a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

The nonprofit is seeking applicants for its $2,000 “Live Your Dream” scholarship. With a deadline of Nov. 15, women who are the primary support for their families and enrolled in college or vocational training, are encouraged to apply. The Live Your Dream award provides women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families with the financial resources to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. Recipients can use the award for tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense.

Two years ago the Soroptimists provided a hand up to a young woman in an extremely tough situation with the help of a scholarship. McKenzie Jones enrolled in classes at Shoreline Community College, taking prerequisite courses needed toward earning a teaching degree. Besides providing a scholarship and a computer printer, a SISWI member also found a car for Jones to commute to school.

When Jones arrived on South Whidbey as a high school junior, she was given a way out of the dysfunctional and abusive life she had been raised in, thanks in part to the Soroptimists’ support.

Forced to leave home and stay temporarily with a family friend just before Christmas of 2021, Jones was fortunate to have the support of a high school teacher and his family. Her “host parents” provided a stable home from which McKenzie could focus on her studies and eventually graduate in 2023.

“So much of this community has had my back,” Jones said in a past interview. “Before, I wasn’t given a good chance to survive. I’ve never had this support anywhere else. I’ve been around the states — 17 different schools since kindergarten.”

Jones’ story is one of many reflecting how the Soroptimists have provided a step up out of a challenging life.

“Most of the people we help are amazing people who are trying so hard to get by and afford to raise their children/sister/brother,” said June Nailon, an SISWI board member who is helping organize this year’s art show. “The thing we do is fundraisers so we can make money for scholarships and programs such as ‘Dream It Be It,’ so they have something concrete we’ve taught them and have life skills when they go on.”

To learn more about Dancing Fish Vineyards, visit the webpage at dancingfishvineyards.com.

Visit soroptimistsouthwhidbey.org for more information on this local nonprofit.