Coupeville painter sees window of opportunity

Every few months, Prairie Center Market in Coupeville gets a fresh coat of whimsy, courtesy of Whidbey artist Oola Fisher and her trusty paintbrush.

For the past two years, the grocery store’s front windows have shifted with the seasons, each scene hand-painted. This week, a magical winter scene has made its first apearance of the season.

Fisher said she has been creative all her life, and painting in Coupeville gives her a way to feel connected with the community.

She fell into window painting naturally, but it wasn’t always the plan. When Fisher worked for Critters & Co Pet Center & Rescue in Clinton, she agreed to do a mural during a remodel, having already done one at her own home. Fisher always liked the idea of pursuing graphic design when she was younger, and today, she is happy to be doing something she is good at and that others enjoy, she said.

“I was one of those kids who got in trouble for painting on walls and doors,” she laughed.

Just like herself, Fisher’s daughters, ages 12 and 14, are naturally artistic in their own ways. One of them is skilled in drawing and the other is musically talented. Fisher is happy to nourish their creativity.

Originally from Puyallup, Fisher grew up visiting her grandmother in Greenbank and spent much of her childhood in Coupeville. Drawn to the town’s slower pace, she finally made the move in 2017.

“I’ve always loved Coupeville,” she said. “It’s so cute.”

Using interior acrylic paint from the brand, “Oops Paint,” Fisher decorates the Praire Central Market front windows three times a year; for fall, winter and spring. Given complete creative freedom, this winter’s painting features an ice rink, snowmen, snow-covered trees and more.

“We come here all the time so I’m happy to do it for them,” Fisher said.

As she works, passerbys can’t help but comment. They tell her, “I love it” or “What are you doing?” to which she responds, “You have to wait.”

It’s not just older people commenting, she told the News-Times. When the high schoolers stop by to grab lunch during the day a lot of them enjoy talking to her about art.

“I love that the most because it shows them that art does have a place in everyday life and it shows them what else they could do.”

After two days of painting in the cold and light drizzle, the window painting is complete.

Fisher also creates pet portraits, people portraits, knits, crochets, murals, watercolors and more.

To hire her for a project, contact Fisher on her Facebook at Oola Willow Artistry or email oolawillowartistry@gmail.com.

Photo by Marina Blatt. Fisher goes to her happy place, playing music in her headphones and painting the Praire Center Market windows in Coupeville.

Photo by Marina Blatt. Oola Fisher paints an evergreen tree, a Whidbey staple.