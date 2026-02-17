Coupeville Lions to hold 20th annual auction, dinner

The special event will be 5-8:30 p.m. at the Oak Harbor Elks Lodge.

The Coupeville Lions Club is inviting the community to our 20th Annual Scholarship Auction and Dinner on Saturday, March 14.

The ticket price of $60 is “a perfect date night” and includes wine and beer, appetizers, a lovely dinner served by Coupeville High School students, a lively auction of mostly experiences and getaways and finally our beloved Dessert Dash, a press release states.

“We are so proud that during the last 19 years we have awarded more than $580,000 in scholarships to 433 students,” according to the press release from Deanna Rogers, PR chair for the Coupeville Lions Club. “When you donate to the Coupeville Lions Club Scholarship Fund, know that 100% of your contribution goes directly to scholarships.”

For ticket purchase or to make a donation, go to www.coupevillelions.com.