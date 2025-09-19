Coupeville concert features local musicians

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnic gear to the free event.

End the summer on a high note with live music this weekend in Coupeville.

Enjoy local tunes from Wild Man Cooley and the Missing Sisters from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Coupeville Town Pavilion. All ages are welcome, the event is free and concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnic gear.

“It feels surreal and fabulous all at the same time to bring music back for all to enjoy,” Lisa Bernhardt, president and administrator of the Coupeville Creative District, said.

Bernhardt explained that while the concert is not formally connected to the Concert on the Cove series, a previous source of live music in Coupeville, the Creative District has a “sincere desire to see music return to our Town Pavilion in the form of a free series for the community at large.”

She pointed out that using the pavilion for such events is a great way to support local talent, and that the Creative District is planning a four-part concert series next year, from June to September.