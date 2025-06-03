Club fills demand for ham radio training on Whidbey Island

When disaster strikes, knowing how to communicate across the airwaves is an invaluable skill.

It’s also a hobby that provides plenty of opportunities for socializing and exchanging information.

But before getting into the ham radio scene, a technician license must be obtained.

In response to overwhelming interest generated by the recent emergency preparedness conference hosted by South Whidbey Fire/EMS, instructors from the Island County Amateur Radio Club are leading a three-day class in the Bayview fire station’s classroom. The classes run 6 to 9 p.m. June 6 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 7 and 8. Participants will learn how to pass the exam — which will be administered Sunday afternoon — for the technician license.

“We’ve had people walk in having no interest whatsoever, pick it up and pass the test,” said Bob Keeton, one of the instructors.

He recalled one time when another instructor’s wife spent about an hour thumbing through the manual for the class while waiting in the parking lot. She walked into the classroom and passed the test that day.

“Not everybody can do that, but it’s also not a college final here,” Keeton said.

He encourages people to get the ARRL Ham Radio License Manual 5th Edition before attending the class so they can get some extra study time in. The book will also be available during the upcoming class.

To sign up, reach out to southwhidbeyprepares@whidbey.com to obtain the Google Form for registration or visit w7avm.org/training to fill out a form and specify the June class. The testing fee is $15.

Keeton, a retired police officer who lives in Oak Harbor, is the volunteer civilian coordinator for Island County Department of Emergency Management and amateur radio operators in case of a catastrophic situation such as the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. He has been helping members of the newly formed South Whidbey Prepares group to get their technician licenses so they can become part of the ham radio network.

Keeton has been doing amateur radio for the past 25 years, but said he is very new at it compared with a lot of other people in the county. Depending on budget, a person can spend anywhere from $25 to $2,500 on a ham radio. Some can be ordered from Amazon, while others come from specialty shops.

“New hams” are encouraged to come to a field day event June 28-29 at the Greenbank Progressive Club, where they will gather with others to simulate emergency radio operations. It’s also a contest to contact other groups doing the same thing in their communities across the U.S., Keeton said.

In case of “the Big One,” amateur radio operators can take care of themselves and neighbors by reporting damage and finding out what’s happening in other areas.

“Island County and specifically Whidbey could be a real mess,” Keeton said. “The bridge could be gone, probably will be gone.”

It also provides an outlet for people to express their needs and wants and to discuss their problems. But more than just being helpful in an emergency scenario, ham radio is a fascinating pastime.

“It’s a hobby that I love that I get to talk to my neighbors and nearby friends with,” Keeton said.