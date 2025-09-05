Climate change classes coming to Coupeville

Washington State University wants to inform residents on how to tackle climate change locally.

Knowledge is power, and Washington State University wants to equip Whidbey residents with the information they need to tackle climate change locally.

The university’s Island County extension in Coupeville is holding an eight-week hybrid course — including online coursework and local field trips — on building “climate resilience” and fostering “positive environmental change” from Sept. 16 to Nov. 1 as part of its Climate Stewards Pilot Program, according to a press release.

Sarah Bergquist, director at the the Island County extension, and Heather Teegarden, a Camano Island Waste Wise and Shore Stewards coordinator, are set to teach the classes.

“This is a unique opportunity for Island County residents to engage deeply with climate science, connect with experts and community leaders and develop meaningful, local solutions,” Bergquist said in a statement.

Classes are 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, with the exception of a 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. graduation gathering on Saturday, Nov. 1. Only the first and last scheduled meetings of the course are in-person, to be held at the university’s Island County Extension office.

Registration is $200 and limited scholarships are available to cover the cost.

There are no prerequisites to apply — anyone “seeking professional development or personal empowerment” in the world of climate action is welcome, the press release details.

Climate scientists, clean energy advocates and ecology experts are among the course’s guest speakers. Field trips are currently scheduled for most Saturdays, including trips to the Mount Vernon Library Green Building on Sept. 20, Padilla Bay on Oct. 4 and the Anacortes Forest Lands on Oct. 18.

The course is eyeing Oct. 11 and Oct. 25 for two Island County field trips. Specific times and trip topics are to be announced during the first class.

Seats are limited. To apply, head to extension.wsu.edu/island/climate-stewards/.