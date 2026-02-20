Church celebrates Black History Month

Embrace love and hope this Sunday at the House of Prayer in Oak Harbor.

Embrace love and hope with a Black History Month celebration at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the House of Prayer in Oak Harbor.

Fannie Dean, pastor at Mission Ministry Faith Center, said the event is open to everyone, regardless of race. Located at 620 W. Erin Park Road, attendees can expect light refreshments and live music, including bongo, drum and keyboard performances.

“You know Black people like to eat. You know they like to eat, uh huh,” she teased.

The program will feature skits honoring hope, history and healing, while highlighting civil rights activists such as Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks. The performances blend historical reflection with messages of love, Dean said. Participants of all ages will take part, with some singing and others delivering spoken pieces.

“I think once we keep pressing towards love, that’s what’s gonna heal a lot of hearts,” she said. “Living up the name of Jesus.”

Dean said Black History Month serves as a reminder not to forget those who paved the way for Black Americans today. Learning about the history Black people have faced is essential, she added. Dean noted that the civil rights activist, Jesse Jackson, who passed away on Feb. 17, will be recognized during the celebration for his valiant actions.

Dean said she has personally experienced prejudice in Oak Harbor. When she moved to the city in the early 1970s, there were fewer Black residents than there are today, she said.

“We might be in the city of Oak Harbor, but we can’t let Oak Harbor forget,” Dean noted.

The organizers do not have a capacity limit and aim to fill every seat at the House of Prayer.