Christmas is spectacular at Whidbey Playhouse

Calling birds that won’t hang up and French hens hollering “oui!” are sure signs that the Whidbey Playhouse isn’t playing your average Christmas showcase.

The Whidbey Playhouse in Oak Harbor is bringing the stage to life with its “Extravaganza: The Playhouse Christmas Spectacular,” directed by Shelbie Montoya and Eric George, with help from assistant director Matt Montoya.

While this isn’t the Playhouse’s first Christmas showcase, the directors said the joyful show offers a needed break from the world right now.

“I love Christmas and I like to share Christmas joy,” Shelbie Montoya said when asked why she co-directed the show.

The show blends classics like “O Holy Night” with playful favorites such as “I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas,” while weaving in famous Christmas movie moments for a heartwarming, laughter-filled experience.

“The movie scenes was my idea,” George said. “Everyone has their kind of, sort of favorite Christmas movies.”

While they tried to hit them all, the directors drew the line at the 1988 film “Die Hard,” he noted.

Through solos, duets and group numbers, the actors as young as 9 years old turn the extravaganza into a celebration of joy, tradition and holiday magic, perfect for the whole family.

“It is truly a show for anybody,” George said while donning a Santa hat that he wears during the show. “I feel like there needs to be Christmas cheer right now.”

Setting the mood with its first song, a chaotic number featuring kids singing “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” while dancing, cartwheeling and jumping across the stage, audience members don’t know where to look.

“You won’t get bored,” actor Rowan McDonald said. “There’s comedy, there’s drama for some of the songs. I think it’s super fun.”

McDonald, who sings “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” said Christmas to him means more than getting and giving gifts.

“It’s about celebrating your family and everyone around you,” he said.

Built in just six rehearsals, the production showcases the cast’s creativity and dedication, from learning new songs on their own to assembling their own costumes. The actors deck out in everything from sparkly dresses to cozy Christmas pajamas.

The close-knit cast is not a coincidence, George and Shelbie Montoya hand-selected the kids and adults who tend to give it their all, to ensure the cast could wrap up the show in such short notice. For actor Samantha Howard, there were many late nights and hours spent practicing at home, but the rigorous rehearsals were well worth it in the end, she attested.

“People should come watch the show because I feel like it’s just gives you the sense of warm and happiness after a big Christmas get-together,” Howard said.

The directors hope people bring that joy back into the world after watching the performance, George added.

Catch the show at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, 13, 19 and 20 or at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, 7 and 21. Tickets are $15 at the box office or online at whidbeyplayhouse.com.

Co-director Eric George dons a Christmas hat and a not-so-ugly Christmas sweater covered in cats. He reads from a custom Christmas Playhouse book, introducing each act.

Logan sings “World’s Greatest Dad,” with gusto, while playing Buddy the elf.

From left, Soirse Burke, Addie Horrobin and Olivia Sto Thomas perform a rendition of “Chrsitmas Don’t Be Late,” from Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Photos by Marina Blatt Children in the “Cocoa Car Crew” sing and dance to “Hot Chocolate,” from the Polar Express. It’s not really hot chocolate in the cups, Samantha Howard said, but keep it on the DL.

