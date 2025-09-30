Celebrate Latin heritage in downtown Oak Harbor

Hosted by the nonprofit Razas Unidas, the event is held during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Órale! The Dia de Fiesta festival is returning to downtown Oak Harbor on Saturday, Oct. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. to celebrate Hispanic and Latin culture.

Hosted by the nonprofit Razas Unidas, the event is during Hispanic Heritage Month, with a mission to bring community members’ heritage and culture to Oak Harbor. The event takes place on Pioneer Way.

This year, the event will have even more vendors than before, with the food selection offering pupusas, tacos, traditional barbacoa, corn, fresh fruit water and more. The event will feature activities for the whole family, including piñatas, raffles, mariachi and sugar skulls. Visitors can shop through the different vendors that sell cultural pieces, from dresses to art to candy.

The event was created by Maria Diaz, president of Razas Unidas. After moving from Mexico to Las Vegas at age 14, she experienced a vibrant Hispanic culture — something she later felt was missing on Whidbey.

“I miss my culture and there was nothing on the island for our community. So that’s when I started planning on doing the event,” Diaz said. “I was just trying to do something for the community.”

Diaz said Razas Unidas board members are not planning on stopping at hosting a festival once a year.

“This is just the beginning,” she explained. “We live here, our kids go to school here, we are part of this community; so it is important.”

Diaz says she sees the nonprofit giving scholarships to students in the future and collaborating with companies to support the Hispanic community on the island.

“I’m very passionate about bringing diversity and culture to the community,” said Magi Aguilar, also the city’s communication officer, who has served on the festival’s board since its inception.

Learn more about Dia de Fiesta at diadefiestawa.com or contact razasunidaswi@gmail.com.