Celebrate good times on Whidbey

Whidbey Island residents really know how to throw a party. The island feature a diversity of festivals and events each year, many of which capture an old-fashioned, small-town feel.

The Whidbey Island Music Festival puts on four weekends of baroque and classical era chamber music at venues across the island from May to August. The festival brings music of the past four centuries to life with performances on period instruments in memorable venues.

The Island Shakespeare Festival in Langley lasts from July to September and puts on pay-what-you-will, outdoor theatrical entertainment. This year the festival will feature Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and Amelia Roselli’s “Anima.” From Wednesday to Sunday, evening performances begin at 6 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 1 p.m. The venue is an outdoor amphitheater, located toward the edge of the field next to South Whidbey Primary School.

Independence Day. Whidbey goes big for the Fourth of July. The famous Maxwelton Independence Day Parade draws out the colorful, patriotic and eccentric characters of South Whidbey to march, skip, hop, drive and otherwise locomote down the road. Oak Harbor hosts the aptly named Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration with a parade, street fair and fireworks. This year, the city of Langley is planning a fireworks display with drones.

Hydro for Heroes is a series hydroplane boat races at the Oak Harbor marina taking place Aug. 16 and 17 this year. The charity event raises money for the local community and draws over 50 regional teams, which include some of the sport’s top names. An estimated 8,000 people were in attendance last year.

The Whidbey Island Fair in Langley lasts from July 24-27 this year. This traditional small-town fair features all the hallmarks of rural American festivities: a parade, carnival rides, 4-H animal competitions, fried food and booths selling a variety of items. It is one of the most popular events of the year. The fair is located at the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds in Langley.

The Arts and Crafts Festival in Coupeville features artists and vendors selling their high-quality hand-crafted goods and artwork on Aug. 9 and 10. Outdoor live music and food vendors are also part of the event. Proceeds from each festival are invested back in the Coupeville community in the form of project grants and scholarships.

Tour de Whidbey is an organized bike ride with several routes on Whidbey Island. It takes place on Aug. 16 this year. The event raises funds to purchase equipment for WhidbeyHealth Hospital and its clinics. ​Riders have several routes to choose from, each with a fully stocked break station every 10 to 18 miles.

The Oak Harbor Music Festival occurs every Labor Day weekend in downtown Oak Harbor. It consists of a wide variety of musical acts, featuring both local and national acts that perform many genres on outdoor stages. The event is known for attracting big names in music to the stage and for large, lively crowds. The festival is completely free of charge to attend.

DjangoFest Northwest is an annual music festival that is held this year from Sept. 17-21. The festival celebrates the music of Django Reinhardt, a Romani-Belgian jazz guitarist and composer. Performances are at Whidbey Island Center for the Art in Langley, but it is common to see musicians playing django music on the streets of the Village by the Sea during the festival.

Outside of the tourist season, there are also plenty of events to enjoy.

Langley’s Mystery Weekend takes place during the last weekend of February. Langley turns into the setting of a fictional murder mystery, complete with actors who play suspects. Attendees can find clues to help you solve the mystery. All of the clue locations and the scene of the crime are within a mile of downtown. As you walk around town, you will encounter some of the suspects who may or may not have valuable information about the crime. When you think you have solved the mystery, enter the solution on an official ballot and bring the completed form to the Langley Visitor Information Center before 4 p.m. Sunday. Correct answers will be placed in a drawing for prizes.

The Penn Cove Mussel Festival in early March in downtown historic Coupeville celebrates the bold, briny and blue locally sourced mussels. Several local restaurants offer up their best dishes featuring the mussel and other seafood. The weekend also includes mussel farm boat tours, a mussel eating competition, live music and a beer garden.

The Whidbey Island Marathon takes place every April in Oak Harbor. Along with the main race, there is a half-marathon, a 10k, a 5k and 1k run for kids. The iconic Deception Pass Bridge is briefly closed the morning of the race to let runners cross.

The Penn Cove Water Festival happens in Coupeville each May. The event features a tribal canoe race, Native arts and craft vendors, story telling, musical and dance performances, artist demonstrations, authentic Native food, youth activities, exhibits and displays. The festival’s purpose is to celebrate and honor the Native Americans and their dedication to preserving the lands and waters around Whidbey Island.

Whidbey Ren Faire is a newer festival that happens in late May. It blends historical charm, fantasy and community, offering an unforgettable experience for both locals and visitors. It takes place at Beach View Farm on Wieldraayer Road.

The Culture Fest, formerly Holland Happening, is Oak Harbor’s largest springtime festival. It occurs in April and celebrates the community’s diversity. There is a parade along Bayshore Drive, a street fair in Windjammer Park and a KIompen Canal Race, in which wooden clogs float over a waterfall.