Celebrate Bob Day at Ott and Hunter

The evening tribute that celebrates Bob Dylan’s 84th birthday is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 23.

Everyone of drinking age is invited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Bob Day” at Ott and Hunter Winery Tasting Room in Langley.

David Ossman hosts the evening tribute that celebrates Bob Dylan’s 84th birthday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 23.

This portion of the evening will celebrate the songs, poems and tales from Dylan’s friends Woody Guthrie and Joan Baez, as well as from the man of the hour, Robert Allen Zimmerman. Featured performers for the evening portion include Beverly Graham & Ken Wright, Michael Laslett, Orson Ossman, Laura Persaud, Joni Takanikos, Max Cole Takanikos, Tim Trautman, Judith Walcutt and surprise guests.

A pre-show community open mic will happen from 5 to 6 p.m. Sign-up at the Ott and Hunter Tasting Room before 5 p.m. on Friday, May 23.

This event is first come, first served with a donation of $20. Bob Day 2025 is a fundraiser for South Whidbey Hearts and Hammers. We suggest a donation of $20 per person in memory of Jimmy Scullin, our dear friend, performer and founding leader of SWH&H. One-drink minimum required please.

Ott and Hunter Winery Tasting Room is located at 204 First Street in Langley.