Camps make a splash in Oak Harbor park

Oak Harbor Parks and Recreation is reviving the long-lost tradition of summer camp at Windjammer.

Windjammer Park is once again echoing with the sounds of summer, full of laughter, splashing and high-pitched shrieks, just like it was back in the ‘90s.

Oak Harbor Parks and Recreation is reviving the long-lost tradition of summer camp at the former City Beach, now Windjammer, with a 10-week program full of field trips, snack crafts, sports and art for kids ages 5 to 14. Sessions run from June 23 to the last week of August.

Liz Lange, the recreation manager for the department, said there’s demand in the community for such programs.

“Obviously there’s an additional need for somewhere safe and fun for kids to be in the summertime when their parents have to continue working, and it really just lined up with where our park is at, you know, development-wise,” she said.

The park has great areas to host the camp, she added, with ample kitchen space, interpretive space and a splash pad. Lange nodded to city leadership for allowing the camp to return after its long hiatus.

“Mayor and city council members have all seen the need and heard from the community,” Lange said. “So with their decision to start a Parks and Recreation Department about two years ago and grow the programs, this was, you know, the summer camps were one of the main things that we wanted to start and accomplish.”

The camp’s focus is on harnessing children’s creativity. During the week, campers learn simple arts and crafts, play fun sports, engage in water activities, have camp-wide picnics and work on social-emotional learning, all with a common purpose — to have fun.

Camper James Donais was enthusiastic to share his favorite moments from camp so far.

“It was just so amazing being here, just all the new activities I got to do,” Donais said. “And also the snack crafts that were just fantastic. Cause like, if you go last, you just get to have all the leftovers.”

Donais fondly recalled his favorite snack craft, the graham cracker, M&M and frosting American flag that he made for the Fourth of July.

Counselors teach kids team building and problem solving skills at camp. Jesse Lawrence, a camp counselor, shared his favorite memory so far from the summer.

“That game we did earlier where we got to know each other, and we used our own personal stories to connect each other and find a common ground between all the kids. I thought that was pretty awesome. Helps build, like, memories, helps build friendships. That’s how we kind of get it going,” Lawrence said.

“Also, when I got to deck all the kids with water balloons, that was also my favorite. Yeah, it just really helped relieve some feelings,” Lawrence added cheekily.

Every week is a unique theme with planned activities based on the themes, each featuring expert guest speakers. This week’s theme was “Down on the Farm.” Kids met with arborists and were able to do their own planting. An upcoming week will be “Super Heroes” themed, with visits from the fire and police department.

The camp also hosts weekly field trips on and off the island, for children aged seven and up. This week, kids headed to Woodland Park Zoo. Future trips include watching a Mariners game and going on a weather-permitting canoe ride on Diablo Lake. It is also teaming up with local businesses to do a trip to The Nerfed Arena, The Oak Bowl and Oak Harbor Cinemas.

Parks and Rec takes pride in the inclusive nature of its camp.

“Pretty much our programming is open to anybody who’s interested. We make any reasonable adjustment that we can. We do have some kids that need, like, one-on-ones,” Recreation Coordinator Craig Lamas-Cole said.

“Yeah, so far, all the reasonable accommodations that we’ve received, we’ve been able to work with and really ensure that any child who has wanted to be at camp could be,” Lange added.

The camp also provides reasonably affordable prices, especially for those working families, Communications Officer Magi Aguilar said. Along with its low rates, the camp’s partnership with DINO provides scholarships for 100 kids to attend one week of camp throughout the summer.

Lange expressed gratitude for DINO’s partnership which allows kids to “overcome some financial barriers.”

While camp slots have filled quickly, some are still open in later weeks.

A camper plays kickball (Photo by Marina Blatt)

James smiles at the camera (Photo by Marina Blatt)