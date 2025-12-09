Blue Fox Drive-in hosts enhanced Christmas Village

The attraction boasts three new attractions, 100,000 additional lights and a big investment.

Christmas has arrived at the Blue Fox Drive-In.

This year’s Christmas Village boasts three new attractions, 100,000 additional lights and over $50,000 invested into making it all possible, approximately double the amount of money spent last year. As such, this is the first year tickets must be purchased to attend.

“We’re just trying to give back to the community,” Darrell Bratt, co-owner of the drive-in, said.

The Christmas Village is open going forward from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 12-14, 19-22 and 26-27. Like previous years, guests can take a hayride, visit barn animals brought by local farms and 4-H groups and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Cinnamon donuts, prepared on-site, can be washed down with free hot cocoa and coffee.

New to the village is a light maze, a Holiday Raceway Barrel Train — which will cruise around the drive-in’s go-kart track — and a snow globe photo booth.

The village has changed quite a bit since it began in the late 90s, Bratt explained, partly because many different groups have organized it. Only about six or seven years ago did the Whidbey Island Lions Club approach the Drive-In about hosting it.

“We’ve been doing it since then,” he said. “We’ve just kind of been expanding every year and adding to it every year.”

Proceeds will be used to continue improving the event.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at bluefoxdrivein.com/christmas-village or at the drive-in on days of the event. Kids two and younger are free, and 3-6 years old are $3; everyone seven and older must pay $5.