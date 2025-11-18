Bells of Whidbey benefits local food banks

The concert will be at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

A forthcoming concert in Oak Harbor provides an opportunity to ease into the holiday spirit and give back to the community.

Proceeds from The Bells of Whidbey’s seventh benefit concert, to be held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, will be donated to two local food banks: the North Whidbey Help House in Oak Harbor and Gifts from the Heart in Coupeville.

“The ringers are excited,” Director Cheryl Waide said. “They’re working hard.”

Waide’s ensemble of 11 English handbell ringers from North and Central Whidbey began rehearsing in late September for the program.

Entitled “A Night of Wonder,” this year’s holiday program features “contemplative and reflective selections for the season of Advent and Christmas in a candlelit setting,” according to a press release. Violinist Brian Haight, pianist Beth Haight and soloist Jennifer Palmer will join the ensemble as guest musicians. News-Times columnist Harry Anderson is set to narrate.

Waide explained the ensemble is using fewer bells in this program so as to create a quieter mood, but said the night will end with a bang. There will be a “visual presentation” to enhance the music as well, she added.

“We just felt the times now are so crazy, so we just wanted to give people a way to sneak into the Christmas season with this quiet program before all the other joyful Christmas concerts begin,” she added.

Over the group’s six prior benefit concerts, The Bells of Whidbey have raised over $12,000 for organizations like SPiN Cafe, Garage of Blessings, Habitat for Humanity, Island Senior Resources’ Meals on Wheels, as well as the two food banks receiving money raised by this year’s program.

Deciding to work with the Help House and Gifts from the Heart again was a “no-brainer” for Waide given threats to SNAP — a federal program assisting those affected by food insecurity — posed by the recent government shutdown. A previous News-Times story stated 6.4% of Island County households receive SNAP benefits as of April this year.

Admission is by monetary donation, and all funds raised will be split between the two food banks.

“We know that the organizations are doing great work in the community,” Waide said.“We just get a thank-you note and that’s all we need.”