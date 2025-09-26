Bayview Hall to host spooky autumnal events

The Whidbey Island Music Portal, or WIMP, presents three upcoming events at Bayview Community Hall.

Curiouser and curiouser! With the arrival of October comes a series of spooky events on South Whidbey that run late into the night for a ghoulishly good time.

The Whidbey Island Music Portal, or WIMP, presents three upcoming events at Bayview Community Hall, all of which have an “Alice in Wonderland” theme.

WIMP is a nonprofit led by a group of artists that focuses on large scale, interactive art installations. The organization hosts a silent disco every third Friday of the month, during which people can put on headphones and listen to three different music stations. Smart phones can also be configured to play favorite tunes.

From 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 17, the Hatter’s Tea Party invites guests for Halloween dancing at the regularly scheduled silent disco, which also includes a “creepy food potluck.”

Carie Elder, who runs Bayview Hall and is part of WIMP, said she expects more teens and tweens to attend the event this year.

“It’s a younger crowd, and that’s fabulous,” she said.

The infamous Black Cat Ball returns 7 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 25, with music by a local DJ and Mutiny Bay Brass Band.

Elder has been organizing the Black Cat Ball since 2015, before the existence of WIMP. The annual event provides an excuse to dress to impress.

But those who come uncostumed, beware!

“We will laugh and point at you if you don’t wear a costume,” Elder said.

Can’t get enough of the dance floor? Luckily, Halloween falls on a Friday night this year, and people can return to Bayview Hall at 8 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 31 for “Down the Rabbit Hole,” a Halloween night party.

Entry for all three events is free by donation. The events are open to all ages and the latter two will include a bar for those ages 21 and up.

Besides Elder, the artists and board members behind WIMP include Siobhan Wright, Madisun Elizabeth, Deja Brandeis, Taylor Case, Christine Tasseff and Nick Toombs. Austen Davis is responsible for all of the construction of the group’s visions.

This dinosaur hit the dance floor at the 2023 Black Cat Ball.