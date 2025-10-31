Audubon talk features Whidbey’s arctic visitors

Join Seward Park Audubon Lead Naturalist Ed Dominguez on Thursday, Nov. 13 to explore the amazing colors and varieties of ducks, grebes and coots that are called “arctic visitors.”

These waterfowl leave their breeding grounds in the far north each autumn to overwinter in the Puget Sound lowlands.

This will be a hybrid meeting hosted by the Whidbey Audubon Society. Join online or attend in-person at the Unitarian Universalist meeting house, 20103 Highway 525, north of Freeland. Register to participate by Zoom on the “Events” page of the Whidbey Audubon Society website, whidbeyaudubonsociety.org.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for refreshments and socializing, followed by a brief meeting at 7:15 p.m. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome to this free program.

Dominquez has served as the lead naturalist at the Seward Park Audubon Center since 2011. A native of Mount Shasta, California, Dominquez obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University. He then moved to Seattle to work on his doctorate at the University of Washington. Knowledgeable in geology, trees, mushrooms, wildflowers and mammals, Dominquez particularly enjoys birds and birdsongs. He is passionate about sharing the wonders of nature with others and is an experienced teacher to people of all ages.

Whidbey Audubon Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the understanding, appreciation and protection of birds and other wildlife species and their habitats on Whidbey Island and in surrounding waters.