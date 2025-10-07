Apples are a pressing matter at Tilth Market

A South End nonprofit wants to help those on Whidbey enjoy the fruits of their labors — literally.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11, South Whidbey Tilth, which works to promote sustainable agriculture, is hosting a juice pressing and potluck on its 11-acre campus in Langley. Anyone finding themselves with an abundance of apples this harvest season is invited to join in on the fun.

“It’s been a very good season for apples and making apple juice is a wonderful way to preserve an abundant harvest,” Susan Prescott, community relations and development chair for Tilth’s Council of Trustees, said. “We hear of people all over the island saying they have too many apples.”

Prescott estimated “hundreds” of apples will be pressed with a machine borrowed from a couple in Clinton, Doug and Betsy Hofius. Apples will be washed, volunteers will help cut them and any damaged fruit will be removed. Pig owners can bring their pigs to feed on the waste, and whatever they do not consume will be taken by the Compost Collective for soil enrichment.

By the end of the event, attendees will have filled their own jugs with apple juice. There is no limit to the amount of people who can attend, and those without apples are encouraged to enjoy the juice and potluck lunch.